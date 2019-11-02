Hayden Christensen Drops By Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

With the highly-anticipated arrival of The Rise of Skywalker less than two months away, bringing to a close the galactic, operatic saga we’ve been following for decades, Star Wars fever is certainly in the air. And one of the great questions surrounding the film is whether or not Hayden Christensen will be reprising his role of Anakin Skywalker as a Force Ghost.

Christensen, who played pre-Sith Vader through Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, was famously inserted into the Force Ghost homage at the end of Return of the Jedi. That fact makes it much more likely that he could reappear in December, given that it’s 38-year-old actor’s face who many generations have associated with the iconic character.

But whether or not Christensen comes back, it appears that the franchise is at least somewhat on his mind. Photos have arrived on Twitter that show him visiting Disney’s thematic attraction, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Whilst there, he got to hop into the Millenium Falcon and even interacted with some lucky fans. Be sure to check out the photos for yourself down below.

Even if Christensen is unable to reprise his career-defining role, Rise of the Skywalker will bring back many of the most familiar faces in the galaxy far, far away.

Along with the new batch of characters – Daisy Ridley’s Rey, John Boyega’s Finn, and Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren – are an onslaught of veterans. Among them are the late, great Carrie Fisher, who’ll be featured using unreleased footage from The Force Awakens, Mark Hamill as a Force Ghost , and even Billy Dee Williams making his Sequel Trilogy debut as swindler Lando Calrissian.

Tell us, though, is a Hayden Christensen cameo something you’d like to see in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Or do you think that, like the prequels, the series’ finale would be better off without it?