As if the fandom wasn’t already going impatient with excitement over Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi, the actor has revealed that he actually did his homework before taking on the role again after nearly 20 years.

In a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly, Obi-Wan Kenobi leads Ewan McGregor and Christensen talked about the prep work they did before going back to the set of the galaxy far, far away. And while the title actor watched the entire Skywalker Saga in preparation for the old Ben Kenobi again, his co-star even went further and watched The Clone Wars and Rebels.

“I went back and rewatched all the films. And I also got into the animated shows, The Clone Wars and Rebels,” Christensen said.

Of course, that’s not to say McGregor didn’t go the extra mile when it came to Obi-Wan, but given the special place Dave Filoni’s The Clone Wars and Rebels retain in the hearts of Star Wars fans, they’ll be pleased to know that Hayden will also be channeling a bit of Matt Lanter (Anakin’s voice actor in the animated shows) for his reprisal.

Taking place ten years after the events of Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, the forthcoming Disney Plus series will chronicle the peaceful life of the titular Jedi Master in exile, though when the Inquisitorius comes to Tatooine in search of surviving Jedi, Kenobi will be forced to face his demons and confront his own padawan again, now a fully-fledged Sith Lord.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on May 27.