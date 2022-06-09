Hayley Atwell wants more Captain Carter in the MCU

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had plenty of cameos and one of the most highly anticipated was the live-action debut of the MCU’s Captain Carter. While things didn’t go so well for her during the movie, star Hayley Atwell is eager to come back.

Speaking to The Cosmic Circus, Hayley Atwell shared that she had no news to deliver on the front of a return, but would most definitely be open to returning as either Captain Carter or just Peggy Carter in a future MCU project.

“Well…I haven’t got news for you. But I share your enthusiasm. And I would love to if Marvel did find a home for her; that’s a home that feels worthy of her in terms of her evolution as a character and development as a character”

Captain Carter is a reasonably new addition to the MCU who made her debut with the animation series Marvel’s What If?… in 2021 voiced by Atwell, and later her live-action debut in the Doctor Strange sequel.

Despite this, Atwell has been around the MCU for many years as Peggy Carter, a key character in Captain America’s story who received her own spin-off series Agent Carter via Marvel Television in 2015.

As the multiverse expands and we see new and returning characters join the show, Captain Carter would seem a prime contender that only makes sense to come back as she has quickly become a favorite among fans.

As of writing there is no news that would support this theory, but with the multiverse anything is possible.