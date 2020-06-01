HBO Max Added Over 120 New Movies Today For June
HBO Max has a major job on its hands to justify its approximately $15 a month subscription fee, especially given the strong competition out there from established names like Netflix and Amazon Prime. Disney Plus faced a similar challenge last year in arriving onto an already-saturated streaming marketplace, but at least had the advantage of major series like The Mandalorian to promote. While HBO Max will eventually be home to the Snyder cut of Justice League, and has some originals for its first week of availability, the big draw right now is its enormous back-catalogue of movies.
Given the various corporate elements that are going into HBO Max, including the Warner Bros. library, owners AT&T will be hoping that the combination of brand recognition for HBO programming, and a deep bench of movies, will convince people to add a new subscription to their list. To this end, HBO Max have added 122 films today, including the likes of The Goonies, Dune, and many more.
Diving into the list, it’s clear that subscribers won’t be short of diverse movies, from classics like Enter the Dragon and Cabaret, to more recent titles such as Magic Mike and Wonder. Many of these are lifted from HBO’s existing movie package, while others are migrating over from other Warners and rival streaming libraries, which in the long-term will likely mean that HBO Max will be the only place to stream certain popular titles as part of a monthly subscription.
Here, then, is the full list of new movies:
4th & Forever: Muck City, Season One
Adventures In Babysitting, 1987 (HBO)
Amelie, 2001 (HBO)
An American Werewolf in London, 1981 (HBO)
The American, 2010 (HBO)
Another Cinderella Story, 2008
Beautiful Girls, 1996 (HBO)
Black Beauty, 1994
Bridget Jones’s Baby, 2016
The Bucket List, 2007
Cabaret, 1972
The Champ, 1979
Chicago, 2002
A Cinderella Story, 2004
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011
Clash Of The Titans, 2010
Cradle 2 the Grave, 2003
Crash, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Doubt, 2008 (HBO)
Dreaming Of Joseph Lees, 1999 (HBO)
Drop Dead Gorgeous, 1999
Dune, 1984 (HBO)
Elf, 2003
Enter The Dragon, 1973
Far and Away, 1992 (HBO)
Final Destination, 2000
Final Destination 2, 2003
Final Destination 3, 2006
The Final Destination, 2009
Firewall, 2006
Flipped, 2010
Forces of Nature, 1999 (HBO)
The Fountain, 2006 (HBO)
Frantic, 1988
From Dusk Til Dawn, 1996
Full Metal Jacket, 1987
Gente De Zona: En Letra De Otro, 2018 (HBO)
The Good Son, 1993 (HBO)
The Goonies, 1985
Hanna, 2011 (HBO)
Havana, 1990 (HBO)
He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)
Heaven Can Wait, 1978
Heidi, 2006
Hello Again, 1987 (HBO)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013
The Hunger, 1983
In Her Shoes, 2005 (HBO)
In Like Flint, 1967 (HBO)
The Iron Giant, 1999
It Takes Two, 1995
Juice, 1992
The Last Mimzy, 2007
License To Wed, 2007
Life, 1999 (HBO)
Lifeforce, 1985 (HBO)
Lights Out, 2016 (HBO)
Like Water For Chocolate, 1993 (HBO)
Looney Tunes: Back in Action, 2003
The Losers, 2010
Love Jones, 1997
Lucy, 2020 (HBO)
Magic Mike, 2012
McCabe and Mrs. Miller, 1971
Misery, 1990
Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day, 2008 (HBO)
A Monster Calls, 2016 (HBO)
Mr. Wonderful, 1993 (HBO)
Must Love Dogs, 2005
My Dog Skip, 2000
Mystic River, 2003
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter, 1991
The Neverending Story, 1984
New York Minute, 2004
Nights In Rodanthe, 2008
No Reservations, 2007
Ordinary People, 1980
Our Man Flint, 1966 (HBO)
The Parallax View, 1974
Patch Adams, 1998 (HBO)
A Perfect World, 1993
Pedro Capo: En Letra Otro, 2017 (HBO)
Personal Best, 1982
Presumed Innocent, 1990
Ray, 2004 (HBO)
Richie Rich (Movie), 1994
Rosewood, 1997
Rugrats Go Wild, 2003
Running on Empty, 1988
Secondhand Lions, 2003
She’s The Man, 2006 (HBO)
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, 2011 (HBO)
Space Cowboys, 2000
Speed Racer, 2008
Splendor in the Grass, 1961
The Stepfather, 1987 (HBO)
Summer Catch, 2001
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993
Tess, 1980 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
The Time Traveler’s Wife, 2009
Titanic, 1997
TMNT, 2007
Torch Song Trilogy, 1988
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, 1997 (HBO)
Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures, 2000
U-571, 2000 (HBO)
U.S. Marshals, 1998
Unaccompanied Minors, 2006
Uncle Buck, 1989 (HBO)
Veronica Mars, 2014
Walking and Talking, 1996 (HBO)
We Are Marshall, 2006
Weird Science, 1985 (HBO)
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Wild Wild West, 1999
Wonder, 2019 (HBO)
X-Men: First Class, 2011 (HBO)
You’ve Got Mail, 1998
However, while there’s plenty to enjoy on the list of movies, for now there’s no must-watch films that justify an HBO Max subscription. It’s a deep dive, for sure, but unlikely to surprise anyone who already has an HBO package. As with Netflix and other services, HBO Max’s value for money will arguably come down to the quality of its exclusive originals, which will eventually include the big-budget likes of Green Lantern.
What do you think of HBO Max‘s offering so far, though, and is it enough to justify a subscription? As ever, share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
Source: ComicBook.com
