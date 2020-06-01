HBO Max Added Over 120 New Movies Today For June

HBO Max has a major job on its hands to justify its approximately $15 a month subscription fee, especially given the strong competition out there from established names like Netflix and Amazon Prime. Disney Plus faced a similar challenge last year in arriving onto an already-saturated streaming marketplace, but at least had the advantage of major series like The Mandalorian to promote. While HBO Max will eventually be home to the Snyder cut of Justice League, and has some originals for its first week of availability, the big draw right now is its enormous back-catalogue of movies.

Given the various corporate elements that are going into HBO Max, including the Warner Bros. library, owners AT&T will be hoping that the combination of brand recognition for HBO programming, and a deep bench of movies, will convince people to add a new subscription to their list. To this end, HBO Max have added 122 films today, including the likes of The Goonies, Dune, and many more.

Diving into the list, it’s clear that subscribers won’t be short of diverse movies, from classics like Enter the Dragon and Cabaret, to more recent titles such as Magic Mike and Wonder. Many of these are lifted from HBO’s existing movie package, while others are migrating over from other Warners and rival streaming libraries, which in the long-term will likely mean that HBO Max will be the only place to stream certain popular titles as part of a monthly subscription.

Here, then, is the full list of new movies:

4th & Forever: Muck City, Season One

Adventures In Babysitting, 1987 (HBO)

Amelie, 2001 (HBO)

An American Werewolf in London, 1981 (HBO)

The American, 2010 (HBO)

Another Cinderella Story, 2008

Beautiful Girls, 1996 (HBO)

Black Beauty, 1994

Bridget Jones’s Baby, 2016

The Bucket List, 2007

Cabaret, 1972

The Champ, 1979

Chicago, 2002

A Cinderella Story, 2004

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011

Clash Of The Titans, 2010

Cradle 2 the Grave, 2003

Crash, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Doubt, 2008 (HBO)

Dreaming Of Joseph Lees, 1999 (HBO)

Drop Dead Gorgeous, 1999

Dune, 1984 (HBO)

Elf, 2003

Enter The Dragon, 1973

Far and Away, 1992 (HBO)

Final Destination, 2000

Final Destination 2, 2003

Final Destination 3, 2006

The Final Destination, 2009

Firewall, 2006

Flipped, 2010

Forces of Nature, 1999 (HBO)

The Fountain, 2006 (HBO)

Frantic, 1988

From Dusk Til Dawn, 1996

Full Metal Jacket, 1987

Gente De Zona: En Letra De Otro, 2018 (HBO)

The Good Son, 1993 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

Hanna, 2011 (HBO)

Havana, 1990 (HBO)

He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)

Heaven Can Wait, 1978

Heidi, 2006

Hello Again, 1987 (HBO)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013

The Hunger, 1983

In Her Shoes, 2005 (HBO)

In Like Flint, 1967 (HBO)

The Iron Giant, 1999

It Takes Two, 1995

Juice, 1992

The Last Mimzy, 2007

License To Wed, 2007

Life, 1999 (HBO)

Lifeforce, 1985 (HBO)

Lights Out, 2016 (HBO)

Like Water For Chocolate, 1993 (HBO)

Looney Tunes: Back in Action, 2003

The Losers, 2010

Love Jones, 1997

Lucy, 2020 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

McCabe and Mrs. Miller, 1971

Misery, 1990

Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day, 2008 (HBO)

A Monster Calls, 2016 (HBO)

Mr. Wonderful, 1993 (HBO)

Must Love Dogs, 2005

My Dog Skip, 2000

Mystic River, 2003

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter, 1991

The Neverending Story, 1984

New York Minute, 2004

Nights In Rodanthe, 2008

No Reservations, 2007

Ordinary People, 1980

Our Man Flint, 1966 (HBO)

The Parallax View, 1974

Patch Adams, 1998 (HBO)

A Perfect World, 1993

Pedro Capo: En Letra Otro, 2017 (HBO)

Personal Best, 1982

Presumed Innocent, 1990

Ray, 2004 (HBO)

Richie Rich (Movie), 1994

Rosewood, 1997

Rugrats Go Wild, 2003

Running on Empty, 1988

Secondhand Lions, 2003

She’s The Man, 2006 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, 2011 (HBO)

Space Cowboys, 2000

Speed Racer, 2008

Splendor in the Grass, 1961

The Stepfather, 1987 (HBO)

Summer Catch, 2001

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993

Tess, 1980 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

The Time Traveler’s Wife, 2009

Titanic, 1997

TMNT, 2007

Torch Song Trilogy, 1988

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, 1997 (HBO)

Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures, 2000

U-571, 2000 (HBO)

U.S. Marshals, 1998

Unaccompanied Minors, 2006

Uncle Buck, 1989 (HBO)

Veronica Mars, 2014

Walking and Talking, 1996 (HBO)

We Are Marshall, 2006

Weird Science, 1985 (HBO)

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Wild Wild West, 1999

Wonder, 2019 (HBO)

X-Men: First Class, 2011 (HBO)

You’ve Got Mail, 1998

However, while there’s plenty to enjoy on the list of movies, for now there’s no must-watch films that justify an HBO Max subscription. It’s a deep dive, for sure, but unlikely to surprise anyone who already has an HBO package. As with Netflix and other services, HBO Max’s value for money will arguably come down to the quality of its exclusive originals, which will eventually include the big-budget likes of Green Lantern.

What do you think of HBO Max‘s offering so far, though, and is it enough to justify a subscription? As ever, share your thoughts in the comments section down below.