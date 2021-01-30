HBO Max Adding 18 New Horror Movies For February

With Warner Bros.’ recent decision to launch its entire 2021 release slate at the same time as they arrive in theatres via HBO Max, it’s safe to say that the up-and-coming streaming platform is one to keep a keen eye on. Yes, with the competition continually ebbing and flowing between Amazon Prime, Netflix and other industry giants, HBO Max’s unprecedented move will undoubtedly mark a seismic shift in the modern-day streaming wars.

Thankfully, subscribers won’t have to wait until next year before receiving some fresh content, especially if you’re in the mood for some spine-chilling horror pics. Indeed, eighteen new spooky movies are scheduled to drop this February, and while they’re mostly vintage classics, there’s bound to be something creepy on the list that’ll help keep you entertained during these long, dark nights:

The Apparition

The Goonies

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Ghoulies II

Ghoulies

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday

The Last Exorcism

Monkey Shines

My Bloody Valentine 3D

Outbreak

Saw II: Director’s Cut

Saw III: Director’s Cut

Saw IV: Director’s Cut

Saw V: Director’s Cut

Saw VI: Director’s Cut

Saw: Extended Version

Saw: The Final Chapter

All the films on the list are scheduled to hit HBO Max on the first day of the month, and, as you can see, there’s a wide variety of nail-biting scares on offer here. From the hardcore escape-the-room traps of Jigsaw in James Wan’s popular Saw series, to the eerie supernatural thrills of The Last Exorcism and The Apparition, to more family-friendly fare like Richard Donner’s beloved coming-of-age adventure The Goonies, there’s likely to be something on this list that’ll scratch that ol’ horror itch.

But tell us, will you be tuning in to watch any of these classic chillers on HBO Max? Or have you seen them all already? Creep down to the usual place below to let us know!