HBO Max Announces Over 100 New Movies /TV Shows For April
Spring is nearly here and HBO Max is celebrating by adding a ton of fresh content to mark the new season. April will see the WarnerMedia streaming platform deliver over 100 new movies and TV shows, ranging from a load of classic licensed content to a few must-see original titles. Namely, a couple of great series premieres and a new movie based on an iconic franchise.
HBO is adding a boatload of movies on the first day of the month, so you’d be a fool not to try and binge as many as you can in one day. There’s a range of bonafide legendary films in there, like Dirty Harry, Easy Rider, Goodfellas and Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider – wait, scratch that last one. Speaking of bad superhero flicks, though, Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern drops the same day. You can also rewatch the original Space Jam ahead of the belated sequel hitting HBO Max this summer.
Skipping ahead to the 10th, that’s when The New Mutants – the final movie in Fox’s X-Men franchise – debuts. The next day delivers the series premiere of The Nevers, the Victorian set fantasy series about a group of superpowered women. Unfortunately this one’s had a bit of negative press in the run-up to its arrival, as creator Joss Whedon stepped away from production after all the controversy surrounding him of late.
The highlight of the month drops on the 16th, meanwhile. The new Mortal Kombat movie arrives in theaters and on HBO Max – for 31 days – from that date. A reimagining of the beloved video game universe, it stars Lewis Tan as a mixed martial artist who must recruit a team of fighters to defend the planet. On the opposite end of the spectrum is Kate Winslet drama Mare of Easttown, featuring the actress as a small-town Pennsylvania detective investigating a grisly murder.
Here’s the full list of everything that’s new on HBO Max next month:
April 1
A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)
Abandon, 2002 (HBO)
Adam’s Rib, 1949
All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)
Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl
Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)
Black Dynamite, 2009
Blindness, 2008 (HBO)
The Bodyguard, 1992
Boogie Nights, 1997
Bringing Up Baby, 1938
The Butcher’s Wife, 1991 (HBO)
Caddyshack, 1980
The Collection, 2012 (HBO)
The Color Purple, 1985
Dante’s Peak, 1997 (HBO)
Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)
Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)
Dirty Harry, 1971
The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)
Early Man, 2018 (HBO)
Easy Rider, 1969
Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)
The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)
Eye For An Eye, 1996 (HBO)
Fear, 1996 (HBO)
genera+ion, Season 1 Part One Finale
Ghost Rider, 2007
Goodfellas, 1990
The Great Pottery Throwdown, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Green Lantern, 2011
Hardball, 2001 (HBO)
Happy Endings
Haywire, 2012 (HBO)
In & Out, 1997 (HBO)
Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)
King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)
Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)
Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)
Let’s Go To Prison, 2006 (HBO)
The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)
Made for Love, Max Original Series Premiere
Man Up, 2015 (HBO)
The Mask of Zorro, 1998
The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Missing In Action 2 – The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)
Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)
My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)
The Nanny
The Natural, 1984
Now, Voyager, 1942
One Day, 2011 (HBO)
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)
Police Academy 3: Back In Training, 1986 (HBO)
Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol, 1987 (HBO)
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach, 1988 (HBO)
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)
Police Academy: Mission To Moscow, 1994 (HBO)
Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)
Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)
Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)
The Return, 2006 (HBO)
Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)
Roger & Me, 1989
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, 1939
Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)
Space Jam, 1996
Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)
Spellbound, 2003 (HBO)
Stuart Little, 1999
The Shack, 2017 (HBO)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011
Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)
The Warriors, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
The Watch, 2012 (HBO)
White Noise, 2005 (HBO)
The Wild Life, 2016 (HBO)
Within, 2016 (HBO)
Wolves At The Door, 2017 (HBO)
April 2
On the Spectrum
April 3
Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
April 4
Q: Into The Storm, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
April 5
Hard, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
April 6
Genndy Tartakovksy’s Primal, Season 1B
April 7
Exterminate All the Brutes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
South Side, Season 1
April 9
Intemperie (AKA Out in the Open), 2019 (HBO)
The Other Two, Season 1
A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
April 10
The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)
April 11
The Nevers, Series Premiere (HBO)
April 13
Our Towns, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
April 15
Infinity Train, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
April 16
Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
April 17
The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 (HBO)
April 18
Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
April 20
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
April 22
1,2,3, All Eyes On Me, 2020 (HBO)
First Ladies, 2020
Princess Cut, 2020 (HBO)
Rizo, 2020 (HBO)
April 23
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
El Robo Del Siglo (AKA Heist of the Century) (HBO)
April 24
Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)
April 26
The Artist, 2011
April 29
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1D
That does it for April’s releases, but be sure to let us know down in the comments section below what you’re most excited to check out on HBO Max next month.
Source: Decider
