HBO Max Announces Over 100 New Movies /TV Shows For April

Spring is nearly here and HBO Max is celebrating by adding a ton of fresh content to mark the new season. April will see the WarnerMedia streaming platform deliver over 100 new movies and TV shows, ranging from a load of classic licensed content to a few must-see original titles. Namely, a couple of great series premieres and a new movie based on an iconic franchise.

HBO is adding a boatload of movies on the first day of the month, so you’d be a fool not to try and binge as many as you can in one day. There’s a range of bonafide legendary films in there, like Dirty Harry, Easy Rider, Goodfellas and Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider – wait, scratch that last one. Speaking of bad superhero flicks, though, Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern drops the same day. You can also rewatch the original Space Jam ahead of the belated sequel hitting HBO Max this summer.

Skipping ahead to the 10th, that’s when The New Mutants – the final movie in Fox’s X-Men franchise – debuts. The next day delivers the series premiere of The Nevers, the Victorian set fantasy series about a group of superpowered women. Unfortunately this one’s had a bit of negative press in the run-up to its arrival, as creator Joss Whedon stepped away from production after all the controversy surrounding him of late.

The highlight of the month drops on the 16th, meanwhile. The new Mortal Kombat movie arrives in theaters and on HBO Max – for 31 days – from that date. A reimagining of the beloved video game universe, it stars Lewis Tan as a mixed martial artist who must recruit a team of fighters to defend the planet. On the opposite end of the spectrum is Kate Winslet drama Mare of Easttown, featuring the actress as a small-town Pennsylvania detective investigating a grisly murder.

Here’s the full list of everything that’s new on HBO Max next month:

April 1

A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)

Abandon, 2002 (HBO)

Adam’s Rib, 1949

All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)

Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl

Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)

Black Dynamite, 2009

Blindness, 2008 (HBO)

The Bodyguard, 1992

Boogie Nights, 1997

Bringing Up Baby, 1938

The Butcher’s Wife, 1991 (HBO)

Caddyshack, 1980

The Collection, 2012 (HBO)

The Color Purple, 1985

Dante’s Peak, 1997 (HBO)

Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)

Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)

Dirty Harry, 1971

The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)

Early Man, 2018 (HBO)

Easy Rider, 1969

Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)

The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)

Eye For An Eye, 1996 (HBO)

Fear, 1996 (HBO)

genera+ion, Season 1 Part One Finale

Ghost Rider, 2007

Goodfellas, 1990

The Great Pottery Throwdown, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Green Lantern, 2011

Hardball, 2001 (HBO)

Happy Endings

Haywire, 2012 (HBO)

In & Out, 1997 (HBO)

Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)

Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)

Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)

Let’s Go To Prison, 2006 (HBO)

The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)

Made for Love, Max Original Series Premiere

Man Up, 2015 (HBO)

The Mask of Zorro, 1998

The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Missing In Action 2 – The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)

Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)

The Nanny

The Natural, 1984

Now, Voyager, 1942

One Day, 2011 (HBO)

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)

Police Academy 3: Back In Training, 1986 (HBO)

Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol, 1987 (HBO)

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach, 1988 (HBO)

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)

Police Academy: Mission To Moscow, 1994 (HBO)

Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)

Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)

Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)

The Return, 2006 (HBO)

Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)

Roger & Me, 1989

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, 1939

Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)

Space Jam, 1996

Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)

Spellbound, 2003 (HBO)

Stuart Little, 1999

The Shack, 2017 (HBO)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011

Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)

The Warriors, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

The Watch, 2012 (HBO)

White Noise, 2005 (HBO)

The Wild Life, 2016 (HBO)

Within, 2016 (HBO)

Wolves At The Door, 2017 (HBO)

April 2

On the Spectrum

April 3

Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

April 4

Q: Into The Storm, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

April 5

Hard, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

April 6

Genndy Tartakovksy’s Primal, Season 1B

April 7

Exterminate All the Brutes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

South Side, Season 1

April 9

Intemperie (AKA Out in the Open), 2019 (HBO)

The Other Two, Season 1

A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

April 10

The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)

April 11

The Nevers, Series Premiere (HBO)

April 13

Our Towns, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

April 15

Infinity Train, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

April 16

Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

April 17

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 (HBO)

April 18

Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

April 20

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

April 22

1,2,3, All Eyes On Me, 2020 (HBO)

First Ladies, 2020

Princess Cut, 2020 (HBO)

Rizo, 2020 (HBO)

April 23

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

El Robo Del Siglo (AKA Heist of the Century) (HBO)

April 24

Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)

April 26

The Artist, 2011

April 29

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1D

That does it for April’s releases, but be sure to let us know down in the comments section below what you’re most excited to check out on HBO Max next month.