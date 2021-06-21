HBO Max Announces Over 100 New Movies/TV Shows For July

HBO Max has announced everything that’s new on the platform in July. The WarnerMedia streamer service is definitely celebrating the summer in style as there’s a ton of great stuff coming next month, from a range of must-see original TV to one major blockbuster that’s sure to get the internet talking. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights.

July kicks off with a load of classic films becoming available on both HBO and HBO Max. Horror fans will be pleased to see the original Scream trilogy among them. The biggest title dropping on the 1st, though, has to be No Sudden Moves, a new crime thriller from Ocean’s Eleven director Steven Soderbergh about a group of small-time criminals in 1950s Detroit. Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour and Jon Hamm star.

Skipping ahead to the 8th, we have the premiere of the Gossip Girl reboot. Coming just shy of a decade since the original series concluded, the story continues with a new group of Manhattan private schoolers whose lives fall under the eye of the mysterious Gossip Girl (Kristen Bell, the only cast member to return). Another new show debuts on July 11th – satirical comedy The White Lotus from creator Mike White, following the staff of a Hawaiian vacation resort.

A bunch of recent TV arrives on the platform over the course of the month, too. Namely, the Doctor Who New Year 2021 special on the 1st, Nancy Drew season 2 on the 3rd, What We Do in the Shadows spinoff Wellington Paranormal on the 12th and Batwoman season 2 on the 27th. The biggest newbie of July, however, has to be Space Jam: A New Legacy, the Looney Tunes/basketball crossover sequel starring LeBron James. Make sure to catch it on July 16th.

Here’s the full list of everything that’s coming to HBO and HBO Max next month.

July 1

¡Come! (aka Eat!), 2020

8 Mile, 2002 (HBO)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2, 1996 (HBO)

All Dogs Go to Heaven, 1989 (HBO)

Behind Enemy Lines, 1997 (HBO)

Beneath the Planet of the Apes, 1970 (HBO)

Bio-Dome, 1996 (HBO)

Black Panthers, 1968

Blackhat, 2015 (HBO)

Brubaker, 1980 (HBO)

Cantinflas (HBO)

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, 1972 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Cousins, 1989 (HBO)

Dark Water, 2005 (HBO)

Darkness Falls, 2003 (HBO)

Demolition Man, 199

Dirty Work, 1998 (HBO)

Disturbia, 2007 (HBO)

Doctor Who Holiday 2020 Special: Revolution of the Daleks, 2020

Duplex, 2003 (HBO)

Escape from the Planet of the Apes, 1971 (HBO)

Eve’s Bayou, 1997

Firestarter, 1984 (HBO)

First, 2012

For Colored Girls, 2010 (HBO)

For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada, 2012 (HBO)

Full Bloom, Max Original Season 2 Finale

Gandhi, 1982

Ghost in the Machine, 1993 (HBO)

The Good Lie, 2014 (HBO)

Gun Crazy, 1950

House on Haunted Hill, 1999

Identity Thief, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Ira & Abby, 2007 (HBO)

Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990

Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (HBO)

Laws Of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)

Lucky, 2017 (HBO)

Maid in Manhattan, 2002

Married to the Mob, 1988 (HBO)

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997

Mississippi Burning, 1988 (HBO)

Monster-In-Law, 2005

Mousehunt, 1997 (HBO)

My Brother Luca (HBO)

No Sudden Move, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Planet of the Apes, 1968 (HBO)

Pleasantville, 1998

The Prince of Tides, 1991

Project X, 1987 (HBO)

The Punisher, 2017 (HBO)

Punisher: War Zone, 2008 (HBO)

Rambo, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Reds, 1981 (HBO)

Reservoir Dogs, 1992 (HBO)

The Return of the Living Dead, 1985 (HBO)

Return of the Living Dead III, 1993 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Rounders, 1998 (HBO)

Saturday Night Fever, 1977 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Scream, 1996

Scream 2, 1997

Scream 3, 2000

Semi-Tough, 1977 (HBO)

The Sessions, 2012 (HBO)

Set Up, 2012 (HBO)

Snake Eyes, 1998 (HBO)

Staying Alive, 1983 (HBO)

Stuart Little, 1999

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003

Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Series Premiere

Trick ‘R Treat, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls, 2007 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2005 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion, 2006 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too, 2010 (HBO)

The Watcher, 2016 (HBO)

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, 2007 (HBO)

Westworld (Movie), 1973

White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut Version), 2004

The White Stadium, 1928

Won’t Back Down, 2012 (HBO)

Zero Days, 2016 (HBO)

July 2

Lo Que Siento por Ti (aka What I Feel for You) (HBO)

July 3

Let Him Go, 2020 (HBO)

Nancy Drew, Season 2

July 7

Dr. STONE, Seasons 1 and 2 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Shiva Baby, 2021 (HBO)

July 8

The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Genera+ion, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Gossip Girl, Max Original Series Premiere

Human Capital, 2020 (HBO)

The Hunt, 2020 (HBO)

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

July 9

Frankie Quinones: Superhomies (HBO)

July 11

The White Lotus, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

July 12

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Wellington Paranormal, Season 1

July 15

Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)

July 16

Betty, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Space Jam: A New Legacy, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (aka A Costume for Nicolas) (HBO)

July 17

The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO)

July 18

100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

July 22

Through Our Eyes, Max Original Documentary Series Premiere

July 23

Corazon De Mezquite (aka Mezquite’s Heart) (HBO)

July 24

Freaky, 2020 (HBO)

July 26

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

July 27

Batwoman, Season 2

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

July 30

Uno Para Todos (aka One for All) (HBO)

Don’t miss all this on HBO Max in July.