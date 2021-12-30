HBO Max makes Top 10 app downloads list, no place for Netflix or Disney Plus

HBO Max has a long way to go before it can match the ‘Big Three’ of the streaming wars in terms of sheer subscriber numbers, but WarnerMedia’s platform has stolen a march on Netflix and Disney Plus in one major regard.

As per Apptopia, HBO Max has cracked the Top 10 list ranking the year’s most-downloaded apps in the United States, but there’s no place for the two aforementioned rivals. Between December 21, 2000 and December 20 of this year, the upstart streamer was downloaded 45 million times, no doubt buoyed by Warner Bros.’ decision to release the entire theatrical slate day-and-date on demand.

Admittedly, that’s a drop in the ocean compared to TikTok’s 94 million, the 64 million accrued by Instagram or the 56 million racked up by Snapchat, but it’s still an impressive achievement when you consider that Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video all failed to chart.

There’s still a long way to go, though, with HBO Max’s current customer base said to be hovering around the 70 million mark, well below the 118 million who shell out their monthly fee to the Mouse House, and miles away from the 214 million folks with a Netflix subscription, but progress is clearly being made.