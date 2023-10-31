‘He said no, so we’ve got to find someone who says yes’: Matthew Perry’s co-star in the biggest box office hit of his career declined a reunion

Like the majority of the core Friends cast bar a couple of notable exceptions, certifiable movie stardom proved to be just out of reach for Matthew Perry, but it’s fitting that the last feature film of his career proved to be both the biggest box office hit in his filmography and arguably the most beloved.

Following the actor’s passing at the age of just 54 years old, fans will be revisiting his back catalogue from screens both big and small, meaning 17 Again will be near the very top of the list. Having established itself as a generational favorite with easy rewatch value, the body swap comedy was just as popular at the time of its initial release after racing to $139 million to become the top-earning theatrical title Perry ever starred in.

As he revealed to Sirius XM while promoting his memoir last year, though, he was writing a screenplay he was hoping to direct and had eyes on Zac Efron for the lead role after realizing he was probably a couple of decades too old for the part, but the same person who already played his younger self wasn’t interested.

“I finished a screenplay that we’re out with to some people. I want to direct that. I have a small part in it. I wrote it for myself and then realized I’m 20 years too old to play this. So we’re trying to cast the leads now. He said no, so we’ve got to find someone who says yes.”

Sadly, the project never came to fruition with or without Efron, but 17 Again will continue to endure as a widely-beloved testament to Perry’s comedic talent.