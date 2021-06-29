Helen Mirren Says She’d Love To Kiss Vin Diesel In A Fast & Furious Movie

The ninth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise has seen the long-running series gain a measure of self-awareness, with several characters pointing out the ridiculous situations that they keep finding themselves in.

Tyrese’s Roman Pearce is almost convinced that the crew are invincible superheroes, which is hardly too far from the truth, and he’s more than happy to poke fun at the sheer insanity of taking a rocket-powered Pontiac Fiero into outer space while wearing scuba gear held together with duct tape. There’s also several cameos from old and new faces, most of which don’t factor into the plot too much at all.

Shea Whigham shows up for one scene as Agent Stasiak, the Tokyo Drift crew of Sean Boswell, Twinkie and Earl Hu also drop by, and for whatever reason Cardi B has about a minute of screentime where she interacts with Vin Diesel’s Dom, then disappears and is never seen, heard from or mentioned again. Another one of F9‘s one-scene wonders is Helen Mirren, making her third appearance as Magdalene ‘Queenie’ Shaw.

Fast & Furious 9 Gallery 1 of 24

Click to skip













































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

At long last, the stage and screen legend finally gets behind the wheel for an chase sequence of her own, and there’s a palpable chemistry between Queenie and Dom as they race to evade the authorities. In a new interview, Mirren admitted that she’d love to take things just that little bit further should the dynamic duo be reunited once more.

“A very chaste kiss would have been nice, yes. Vin has the most unbelievable voice. I go a bit gooey when I hear it. That velvety brown rumble in your ear is so fabulous to experience for a whole day or two. It is like hearing the most incredibly well-oiled engine. Oh my god, of course, I would! Only if he talks to me before and after because it’s the voice that I really get off on, quite honestly.”

It would be safe to assume that Queenie will be back for at least one of the tenth and eleventh Fast & Furious outings, especially given the status of her onscreen offspring, but Letty might have a thing or two to say about Dom potentially locking lips with the matriarch of the Shaw clan.