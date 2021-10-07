Hellraiser Fans Defend The Reboot’s Female Pinhead Casting

The Hellraiser reboot is finally happening – and its casting of iconic villain Pinhead has got the internet talking. Doug Bradley memorably played the role of the Cenobite sadist in the first eight movies in the horror franchise, starting with the 1987 original. The upcoming Hulu remake, however, is set to star Sense8 and The L Word actress Jamie Clayton in the role, marking the first time the character has been played by a woman on film.

As always happens when a traditionally male role is recast as female, certain folks have gotten up in arms and complained. Here’s the thing, though. In this case, the Hellraiser remake is just returning to creator Clive Barker’s original intentions. The series is inspired by Barker’s novella The Hellbound Heart, in which the character who would become known as Pinhead was described as being of unknown gender, though there were hints they were female-presenting.

Those fans who knew what they were talking about, then, have hit back against the haters and defended Clayton’s casting, as well as expressing their own excitement for her portrayal, on social media.

This is so incredibly cool!



In the original novella The Hellbound Heart, the character who would become Pinhead was of unknown gender with a feminine, melodic voice.



If anti-SJW dudes are gonna get buttmad, then they're just showing they have no clue about the source material. https://t.co/JNisfbsnGY — Intellectual Duck Web 🎃 🍺 (@pixelkitties) October 7, 2021

Great news for horror by honoring Clive’s original vision, bad news for bros who still haven’t figured out that Pinhead has always been free of gender and the binary. 💅 https://t.co/yct3MLZDg6 — Michael Kennedy (@MichaelKenKen) October 7, 2021

is this a good time to mention that in the books pinhead is described as having an indiscernible gender or have the dudebros already gotten pissy https://t.co/ZpXJVw1140 — fruit (derogatory) (@ghostsngremlins) October 7, 2021

Here’s an extract from the original novella, which proves Clayton is an “excellent choice”.

Pinhead, and most of the Cenobites, are sort of ambiguous with gender. The recent casting of Jamie Clayton as Pinhead is an excellent choice BECAUSE of that. — Tha Ghost of Kyle J. West 🎃 (@VaguelySquare) October 7, 2021

Folks are genuinely intrigued and excited.

Pinhead in Barker's original novella is described as either female or of an indescribable gender.



Genuinely intrigued by this choice, but also genuinely excited. https://t.co/fxmeSswOFI — Ant 🎃All Hallows Eve💀 (@AGramuglia) October 7, 2021

What a waste of good suffering.

Some people need to do their research.

Re: People saying that casting Pinhead with Jamie Clayton is "woke".



1. Have you read any Clive Barker? Imajica (written in 1991) had a scene where the protagonist defends their lover's pronouns. It also has wild gender-fluid sex.



2. Have you read Hellbound Heart?



3. pic.twitter.com/lUJQ2OSuK6 — Mr. Cat in The Brain (@PoorColby) October 7, 2021

There was a female Pinhead in the comics, too. In fact, Barker’s BOOM! comic book series had series protagonist Kirsty become a Cenobite herself.

People upset with Female Pinhead in the #Hellraiser Reboot I guess you aren't aware Pinhead in the original script was actually a woman and the role was changed to a male? I also guess you never read the comics…they have a woman Pinhead. Like we're in 2021 guys get over it. — Kevin Perez (@Kevin4TheWin) October 7, 2021

The Hellraiser remake, the eleventh entry in the franchise overall, comes from V/H/S director David Bruckner and the cast features Odessa A’zion, Brandon Flynn, Goran Visnjic, Drew Starkey, Adam Faison, Aoife Hinds, and Hiam Abbass alongside Clayton. Barker is on board as a producer. Filming has already wrapped, so with any luck, we should see it arrive on Hulu sometime in 2022.