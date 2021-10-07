Hellraiser Reboot Reveals Actress Jamie Clayton As New Pinhead, Clive Barker Producing

Hellraiser officially has its new pinhead. The character, originally played by Doug Bradley, is to be resurrected by Sense8 actress Jamie Clayton.

The reboot of the cult horror movie series is produced by Spyglass Media Group and Hulu (H/T, Deadline), with the latter company also bringing the film to its streaming platform. Hellraiser creator Clive Barker also serves as producer and co-writer on the project, which has already wrapped.

Also co-starring in the film are Grand Army actress Odessa A’zion, 13 Reasons Why‘s Brandon Flynn, The Boys‘ Goran Visnjic, Outer Banks‘ Drew Starkey, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay actor Adam Faison, Normal People‘s Aoife Hinds, Boss Level‘s Elina Lo and Blade Runner 2049 actress Hiam Abbass.

The film looks to have the stamp of approval for the author of the original novella, The Hellbound Heart, on which the franchise is based. Barker made the successful jump from literary figure to director when he helmed the 1987 original supernatural horror film that spurred numerous sequels and a cult following, leveling praise at the remake in a recent statement.

“Having seen some of the designs from David Bruckner’s new Hellraiser film, they pay homage to what the first film created, but then take it to places it’s never been before. This is a Hellraiser on a scale that I simply didn’t expect. David and his team are steeped in the story’s mythology, but what excites me is their desire to honor the original even as they revolutionize it for a new generation.”

The new Hellraiser film is expected to release on Hulu sometime in 2022.