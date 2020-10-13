Here’s How Henry Cavill Could Look In An Assassin’s Creed Movie

A versatile actor he most certainly is, but affable Brit Henry Cavill has established a reputation for himself as something of a champion for comic book fans and gamers alike as of late. Beginning with his assumption of the Superman mantle back in 2013 with Man of Steel, Cavill has played the character in DC’s Extended Universe ever since, most recently in 2017’s Justice League, though whether he’ll be making a return as the invincible Krpytonian for a fourth outing is still up in the air.

Whatever the outcome of that, though, Cavill certainly hasn’t been hard pushed to find work, most notably having earned himself a legion of new fans for his performance as Geralt of Rivia. Similarly to CD Projekt RED’s acclaimed Witcher games, Netflix’s hit TV show of the same name is based on Polish author Adrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy books. Inevitably, the former’s success has led to many imagining other roles they think would suit the actor, one of which being Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise.

Artist and Instagram user christ_ave41 has put pen to paper and come up with their own ideation of how Cavill could look in such a project and you can check it out for yourselves below.

According to the artist, they were inspired to conjure up this amazing poster after watching Netflix’s Enola Holmes, in which Cavill plays the title character’s unquestionably more famous sibling, Sherlock. As both are set in Victorian era London, christ_Ave41 uses 2015’s Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate as the basis for his creation and, while it’s ultimately not much more than a concept, certainly captures the essence of Ubisoft’s flagship IP better than 2016’ill-fated film adaptation starring Michael Fassbender.

Whether the relatively poor box office performance and scathing critical reception that movie received has scuppered any chances of further live-action Assassin’s Creed installments seeing the light of day remains to be seen, of course, though I’m sure I speak for many in voicing support of Cavill having a crack in the future. For now, though, Cavill fans can look forward to seeing him reprise his role as Geralt in season 2 of The Witcher. See here for all the latest developments.