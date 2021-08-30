Henry Cavill, Regé-Jean Page Among Candidates For Next James Bond

There are reportedly a few frontrunners to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond, but it appears unclear who will actually get the nod to become 007.

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page is the ‘favorite’ to do so, according to Page Six, but he reportedly has strong competition from Henry Cavill, who has excelled in big roles such as Superman, Geralt in The Witcher, and Sherlock Holmes. Another name that has popped up for the Bond role is George McKay, who starred in 1917. Page Six reported that although the trio are the front runners, no decisions on a replacement will be decided before No Time to Die, Craig’s final film as Bond.

Page’s breakout performance in Netflix original series Bridgerton earned him praise from critics and fans alike. Portraying Simon Bassett, a commitment-fearing bachelor, Page was nominated for several awards and won at the MTV Movie & TV Awards and NAACP Image Awards for ‘Best Breakthrough Performance’ and ‘Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series,’ respectively.

John Boyega Is James Bond In Awesome New Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Unlike Page and his recent rise to stardom, Cavill’s name in Hollywood has been well-known since being cast to star as Clark Kent / Superman in the 2013 film Man of Steel. He has since reprised his role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021). He also currently occupies the lead role of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher on Netflix.

McKay began as a child actor, appearing in Peter Pan before the age of 11. As an adult, he has made appearances in numerous movies, although he is likely most well-known for his portrayal of Lance Corporal Will Schofield in the 2019 warm film 1917. The movie was a critical and financial success, and McKay earned several award nominations for his performance. McKay, 29, is the youngest of the three Bond frontrunners, but all three are under the age of 40.

Craig’s final film as James Bond, No Time to Die, is set to release in the United Kingdom on Sept. 30 before a release in the United States on Oct. 8.