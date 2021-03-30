Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants Lois To Have Powers If They Make Man Of Steel 2

After Zack Snyder’s Justice League there’s been a lot of renewed interest in Henry Cavill returning as Superman for Man of Steel 2. The sequel has been in various forms of development for years, with Christopher McQuarrie attached to direct and rumors of several spec scripts being produced. None of them ever made it into full production and, for now, it seems that Warner Bros are rebooting Superman with the Ta-Nehisi Coates/J.J. Abrams project.

But there are still some vague signs of life in Man of Steel 2. Prolific leaker Daniel Richtman is claiming that Cavill has his own ideas for the plot and would like to see Amy Adams’ Lois Lane receive superpowers in it.

If this was the story it’d be far from the first time that Lois was powered up. Barely a week went by in Silver Age comics without her receiving some kind of strange superpower, at various times becoming super-intelligent (with an unsightly egg-shaped head), getting Mr Fantastic style powers and dubbing herself ‘Elastic Lass’, or seen as the giant ‘Krypton Girl’ trying to swat nosey reporter Clark Kent.

More recently she’s been bestowed with the powers of ‘the Goddess of Integrity’, had her consciousness transferred into a robot and become a version of Red Tornado, and even became a Green Lantern in DC’s late 90s Tangent Comics line.

But my favorite came in Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely’s classic All-Star Superman miniseries, where a dying Superman gave Lois a serum to grant her his powers for one day. The pair go on a few adventures together, tangle with the Ultrasphinx and eventually make out on the moon. It’s very romantic stuff and I’d love to see something like it play out between Cavill’s Superman and Adam’s Lois.

Right now the chances of Man of Steel 2 seem quite low, but stranger things have happened. If we hear more we’ll let you know.