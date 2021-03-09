Henry Cavill Reportedly Talking To Marvel About Secret MCU Role

This time two weeks ago, you’d be hard-pressed to find anything linking Henry Cavill to a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but since the news broke that J.J. Abrams was rebooting Superman for Warner Bros. and the DCEU’s canonical Kryptonian isn’t expected to be involved, it’s not so coincidentally led to a huge surge in speculation.

We’ve heard on more than one occasion in the last several days alone that he’s either being eyed for a part in Kevin Feige’s rival superhero series, or that he’s actively reaching out to Marvel Studios. While this is hardly a new thing, and The Witcher star has regularly been rumored for Captain Britain dating back several years, it was inevitable that the rumors would ratchet up a notch given that the next live-action Superman blockbuster is set to feature somebody else under the cape.

The latest report is claiming that Cavill is now negotiating with Marvel over a top secret role in the MCU, although there’s not much more information made available other than that. What we do know for sure is that Captain Britain exists out there somewhere, with his alter ego Brian Braddock having been name-dropped by Peggy Carter during Avengers: Endgame‘s time heist, although the reference was so subtle that it may have gone over the heads of many fans completely unaware that the United Kingdom even has its own super soldier.

In any case, whether Henry Cavill is engaging in clandestine talks with the competition or not, we’ve been hearing for so long that Captain Britain is on his way to the MCU that it’s surely going to happen sooner rather than later, and hopefully it’ll be the 37 year-old who ends up suiting up as the hero.