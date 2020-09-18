Henry Cavill Will Reportedly Return As Superman In Shazam! Fury Of The Gods

A new report claims that Henry Cavill may be boarding upcoming sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Though not confirmed by any official sources just yet, Superman did have a cameo in the final scene of the first Shazam!, so this would certainly make sense.

Of course, that cameo featured a stand-in in the Man of Steel’s costume and not Cavill himself, as at the time, the British star’s future in the DCEU was in doubt. And while it hasn’t been properly cleared up as yet, it is looking more and more likely that he’s returning. Possibly as soon as Shazam! 2.

Mikey Sutton of Geekosity says his insider sources have told him it’s now looking “highly likely” that Cavill will appear in Fury of the Gods. It’s unclear right now whether this would be a cameo or a full-on supporting role, but the scooper does point out that previous intel he received back in March this year claimed that a Superman/Shazam showdown could be on the cards.

According to that older info, the Man of Steel would be controlled by evil worm Mister Mind – who had a cameo in Shazam!‘s post-credits scene – and made to battle Zachary Levi’s aged-up hero. Supes and Shazam have had a few memorable scraps over the years in the comics and fans love to debate who’s the more powerful hero, so a tussle between them on the big screen would no doubt be the highlight of the film.

This story follows on from The Cultured Nerd’s report that Cavill has signed a fresh deal with Warner Bros. to star in 5-6 more movies, after a pitch made by the actor himself for a new arc for the Last Son of Krypton that convinced the studio to keep him on. Again, nothing’s official just yet, but all the signs are pointing to Cavill taking to the skies again in the red and blue.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set for release in theaters on November 4th, 2022.