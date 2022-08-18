Actor Henry Cavill might not be back as Superman for the foreseeable future (if ever), but, he does get to play an iconic hero in the form of Sherlock Holmes in Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2 film this November. Now, he is teasing where the pair’s relationship is.

Cavill gets into details about the project in a new profile of it published by Entertainment Weekly today. He says the pair are equaled this time and are more in a place where they are learning from each other and one is not annoyed or wanting to leave the other.

“While Sherlock has the experience and his second-to-none mind, he doesn’t have the same emotional wherewithal as Enola, nor does he have the same heart. Whereas in the first Enola may have learned from Sherlock, in this tables may have turned.”

Elsewhere in the report, director Harry Bradbeer praises star Millie Bobby Brown for her contributions. He says she is trusting, and had a great instinct for who Enola Holmes is, and Brown adds this film will be set in the hectic side of London at this time period. This was not something seen as much in the first film, and the story will be grittier. Brown says places will be explored in great detail, while also adding she used her experiences with her actual siblings for the dynamic with Cavill during the film’s shoot.

“We got to really see what this young girl is doing in this crazy city that surrounds her night and day …. despite our humongous age difference – and he’s going to hate that I said that – Henry and I had such great chemistry on set. I have an older brother and I know how easy it is to annoy him, get on his nerves, make him laugh. I know his weaknesses. I know his strengths. I basically just use that with my brother, so I actually used that on Henry, too.”

Enola Holmes 2 makes its debut Nov. 4. It is based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries young-adult fiction series by Nancy Springer and Brown came onboard the project after reading the books with her older sister and serves as an executive producer as well. Brown also says she was highly respected in her role, and no one took her less seriously because of her younger age and gender.