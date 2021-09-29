Henry Cavill Would Be Interested In Playing A James Bond Villain

With Daniel Craig’s last James Bond movie, No Time to Die, finally coming out in cinemas, speculation over who will replace him as 007 is at fever pitch. Over the past few years, several names have been mentioned again and again as potential contenders — Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, and Henry Cavill being three of them. These stars would all be terrific in the role, but some might say they are obvious choices. Still, it would be entertaining to see them in the franchise.

So what about the idea of Cavill appearing as the next Bond’s nemesis instead? This was the left-field idea pitched to The Witcher star during an interview with The Movie Dweeb. Unsurprisingly for someone who’s famously a mega fan of the super-spy, Cavill revealed that he would gladly enter into talks with producers for any kind of role in a Bond movie.

“If Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson] are interested me in any capacity to be a part of their movies, then I will gladly have that discussion with them, and that would be something I’d be very keen to explore further,” Cavill revealed.

Watch Cavill give his response in the video below:

Anyone familiar with the actor will know that Cavill was in the running to play the secret agent back in the mid-aughts, and came pretty close, but he ultimately lost out to Daniel Craig. The Man of Steel actor was only in his early 20s at the time, so he probably would’ve been too young to embody Bond back then. Now he’s 38, he’s almost at the exact same age Craig was when he was first cast. So, who knows, the gig could still go to him.

Not that he really has any room to fit in such a massive commitment. As well as playing Geralt in Netflix’s fantasy series, Cavill’s also Sherlock Holmes in the streamer’s Enola Holmes films, he’s attached to the Highlander reboot and he recently signed up to star in his own spy franchise, Apple’s Argylle, from Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn. A one-off role as James Bond villain seems a lot more plausible, then.

Don’t miss Daniel Craig’s last turn as 007 in No Time to Die, out in UK cinemas from this Thursday and in the US from October 8th.