Henry Cavill Would Love To Play Marvel’s Captain Britain And Fans Are Here For It

Henry Cavill says he would be interested in potentially playing Marvel’s Captain Britain if the opportunity arose.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill said playing Captain Britain would be “loads of fun.”



“I’m never going to say a Marvel character that is already being played by someone else… because everyone’s doing such an amazing job,” Cavill said. “However, I have the internet and I have seen the various rumors about Captain Britain and that would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernized version of that — like the way they modernized Captain America. There’s something fun about that, and I do love being British.”



Captain Britain has been a part of the Marvel Comics Universe since his debut in 1976 with Captain Britain Weekly #1. He is the only character in the Marvel canon that Alan Moore, the famed creator of classics like Watchmen and V for Vendetta, has ever worked on. The character has yet to appear in Marvel’s cinematic universe, but fans are already calling for Cavill to be considered for the role following his interview with THR.

Henry Cavill said he'd be down for playing Captain Britain so @Kevfeige please get right on that. — All-Father Media (@AllFatherWorks) November 10, 2021

That would be very cool to see Henry cavill as captain britain — Marvel Cosmic (@MCU_talk1) November 10, 2021

Henry Cavill as Captain Britain is something I’m all in for #marvel #henrycavill — Jake Florich (@FlorichJake) November 10, 2021

If Henry Cavill do end up in the mcu as Captain Britain than the character might end up as my favorite character in marvel https://t.co/Sdo7mZJdiL — Jordan March (@Jordan_March_04) November 10, 2021

Henry Cavill: "Hey Marvel, I'm British and love being British. Please let me be Captain Britain." pic.twitter.com/yc9gkxV4dG — Rebecca CEO of Echo's hype team (@whiskeyslasso) November 10, 2021

Given Cavill’s experience in roles like Superman in Zack Snyder’s take on the DC Universe, Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes, or Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix adaptation of The Witcher, the actor could be a great fit for a hero like Captain Britain.



If you can’t wait until Cavill gets his dream Marvel gig to catch the actor on screen, you can next see him when the new season of The Witcher begins streaming on December 17.