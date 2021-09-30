Henry Cavill’s Blockbuster Spy Movie Adds A New Cast Member

Matthew Vaughn appears intent to spend as much of his career as possible working within the parameters of big budget espionage, with The King’s Man coming to theaters in December, on top of plans for another seven movies and a TV show to continue expanding the Kingsman franchise.

The filmmaker is currently shooting another globetrotting spy epic, with cameras on Argylle getting rolling last month. Based on the novel by Ellie Conway, the plot follows an amnesiac spy tricked into thinking she’s a writer. Carving out a career as a novelist due to her intense knowledge of secret agency, the operative-turned-author seeks revenge against the mysterious organization she used to work for.

Bryce Dallas Howard will play the lead role, with support coming from a stacked ensemble that also features Henry Cavill, John Cena, Sam Rockwell, Catherine O’Hara, Bryan Cranston and Samuel L. Jackson. As per Deadline, Argylle has acquired a brand new cast member, with Tony nominee Ariana DeBose having boarded the project.

AppleTV+ shelled out a reported $200 million just to secure the first installment of what’s expected to be a multi-film series, one that should at least tide Cavill over until the James Bond casting search begins again next year. Looking at the concept, cast and crew assembled for Argylle, it’s shaping up to be a unique and incredibly exciting spin on a genre that’s becoming increasingly difficult to reinvent.