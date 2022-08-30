Henry Cavill’s rumored move to the MCU has ignited social media fan casting

The rumor mill has continued to turn with new claims being made that Henry Cavill is discussing a deal to join the MCU.

The latest claim comes from film reporter Grace Randolph, who claimed on social media that her sources have told her that the Superman actor is in discussion with Marvel about potential roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Randolph teased that there’s one particular role being discussed but didn’t elaborate further on what it could be. Of course, this is all fans needed to begin the speculation of their own, and there is plenty of fun ideas. It is worth noting that Randolph has been hit and miss over the years, but this hasn’t stopped fans from sharing their favorite ideas for who Cavill could play.

Responding to the tweet fans pitched many characters, though Wonder Man seems to be the most popular choice, with Professor X, Magneto, and Captain Britain bringing up the fear. Furthermore, to no surprise, there was plenty of anger at the suggestion that their former leading man could be swapping sides.

Here’s a look at what fans had to say.

need him as wonder man or sentry so bad https://t.co/xZTFedklAt — ayden ᗢ | she-hulk💚 (@wandasson1) August 30, 2022

Does the MCU need more himbos?

I want Cavill to be a himbo Wonder Man https://t.co/GZPr8I9fUf — Paeng Macero  #MeetMeAtMidnight (@maceropaeng) August 30, 2022

Cavill seems like a versatile choice for multiple X-Men characters:

In terms of mutants, I can picture Henry Cavill as Professor X, Magneto, Wolverine, Cyclops (or his father Corsair of Starjammers), or even Beast, tbh. https://t.co/9cICg9z49I — X-Men Films: Legacy (@XMenFilms) August 30, 2022

Whoever he plays we’re happy so long as he shows off those pecs:

Henry boo please find a movie role where you get to play a greek god please. I need fantasy of that sort https://t.co/5EmrByoMlv — 22Offs (@Pyspark22) August 30, 2022

Time is a flat circle:

Is it too obvious to just pick Superman-like roles?

– Wonder Man

– Sentry

– Captain Britain

– Hyperion

– Quazar

(Less Supermanish roles but Mephisto, Merlin, Hellstrom) https://t.co/DVJSfXe5yg — ᱬ Scarlet Wizard – Titania era 💅 (@Scarlet__Wizard) August 29, 2022

Sentry would be a great addition to the MCU:

Just give him his Witcher wig and dye it blond…boom.



Sentry. https://t.co/3f7qlOC1As pic.twitter.com/uQHIpwUMLW — daman alláid (@laudeddivine_) August 29, 2022

And Hyperion (essentially Marvel’s parody of Superman) would be very funny:

If Warner Bros don’t want him, Marvel will snap him up:

While speculating is fun, it is important to remember that at this stage there has been no official announcement that would suggest Cavill will be joining the MCU, and Randolph is very hit and miss. It’s worth noting however that the first report of this news came earlier this month and it appears that rumors continue to float around the film community.

It isn’t clear when or where, or even if we will see Henry Cavill show up in a superhero movie next, so for the time being fans should temper their expectations for any big news.