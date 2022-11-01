Henry Selick is sick of Tim Burton getting all the credit for ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas,’ and fans are here to defend him

Regardless of which holiday umbrella the legendary movie fits under, there’s certainly no denying that The Nightmare Before Christmas is a memorable festive feature that has built a sturdy following over the years. But the movie’s passionate fan base has perhaps become rowdier than ever after a large portion of moviegoers rushed to defend director Henry Selick from Tim Burton.

During a recent interview with The A.V. Club, Selick sounded off on the 1993 dark fantasy film and insisted that Burton was elsewhere working on two other projects while Selick and his team were creating movie magic. And while some might consider the director’s comments to be a bit harsh, Nightmare fans are firmly on Selick’s side and have not been quiet in defending him.

In the hours following the interview, fans on Twitter have been extremely vocal in their support for Selick, with many criticizing Tim Burton’s apparent “power trip” and demanding Selick receive the credit that he rightfully deserves.

sometimes i think about how tim burton’s main contribution to this movie was the hole he kicked in the studio wall with his big ass shoes because he’s a child who couldn’t express his dissatisfaction in a mature manner https://t.co/OOU4OG6fad — ezra 🪬 (@hyperprisms) November 1, 2022

I think most people don’t even realize that Tim Burton didn’t direct this movie. https://t.co/K4iW8pa2ao — Danny (@itsDannyHidalgo) November 1, 2022

cuz i’d be pissed too 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/XQcYwxnVfw — livy ᥫ᭡ is seeing dpr & keshi (@ningmrks) November 1, 2022

Based on the multitude of tweets, it’s safe to say that most fans are hanging out in Selick’s corner and demanding that his name start being attached to the aesthetically-pleasing film. It still remains to be seen if the attachment of Selick’s name to the movie will actually change in the future, but for now, we can happily celebrate the iconic director as the driving force behind our precious nostalgic memories.