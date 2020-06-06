Hercules Reportedly Set To Join The MCU In The Near Future

With the Infinity Saga now in the rear-view mirror, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to introduce more new heroes into the mix than ever before throughout Phase Four and beyond as part of both their feature-length efforts and the slate of shows in various stages of development for Disney Plus.

The MCU knew that it couldn’t just rely on the same relatively small batch of heroes forever, and with several of the original Avengers now out of the picture, the stage is set for the likes of The Eternals, Shang-Chi, Blade, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, Deadpool and both the X-Men and Fantastic Four to lead the long-running series into the future.

Of course, it isn’t all about the title characters, and there will no doubt be many supporting players brought in to play recurring roles across both the movies and TV shows in order to join all of the narrative dots to create the big picture, and a new report claims that Hercules will reportedly be one of the names entering the fray in the near future.

Although the report doesn’t specify which project the Greek god will be appearing in, having first debuted in the pages of Marvel Comics back in 1965 he’s got plenty of history with a lot of characters that are already established as part of the MCU. Not to mention that WGTC told you months ago that Hercules was planned to become a recurring character in the franchise, so it certainly seems like he’s on his way soon.

Of course, Thor: Love and Thunder would probably be the most obvious place for him to debut, but there may already be enough going on in Taika Waititi’s upcoming movie story-wise, and given his wide-ranging associations with the MCU‘s various players over the years, Hercules could realistically show up anywhere from The Eternals and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to Loki and She-Hulk.