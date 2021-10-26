Here Are All The Disney+ Originals Coming In November 2021

We’re almost at the end of the month and that means in just a few weeks new content will start rolling out on Disney+. November is set to be a big month for the streaming service with plenty of original programming coming including fan-favorite franchises like Marvel and Star Wars.

There’s something for every viewer next month with children’s programming, family content, documentary, The Simpsons, and more.

One of the most anticipated additions for November is Marvel’s upcoming live-action series Hawkeye. Starring the iconic Avenger, this series will see Clint Barton deal with a slightly smaller scale threat than we’ve seen in the past this time alongside Kate Bishop. The first two episodes will join Disney+ on Nov. 24.

There is most Marvel content coming next month also including the Marvel Cinematic Universe Sneak Peek special and for subscribers outside the US, also the animated series Hit Monkey. This animated show will be streaming on Hulu for those in the US.

For Star Wars fans, begin to get into the swing of new content with the Star Wars: Boba Fett Special being added to the platform prior to the series airing in the final month of 2021.

Disney and Pixar fans have plenty of content to get through in November with the launch of Olaf Presents, a series of shorts starring the iconic Frozen character Olaf. There will also be a brand new short-themed around Luca added called Ciao Alberto.

Here’s a full look at everything coming to Disney+ in November.

Home Sweet Home Alone

Hawkeye

The Beatles: Get Back

Olaf Presents

Ciao Alberto

Simpsons Shorts

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Season 2)

Star Wars: Boba Fett Special

Marvel Cinematic Universe Sneak Peak

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Entrelazados

Marvel’s Hit-Monkey (Outside of US)

Dopesick (Outside of US)

