The Best Heist Movies on Netflix

Who doesn’t love a good heist movie?

They’re tense and thrilling, typically star a weird and wonderful cast of characters, and the good ones are always mind-bendingly complex. The right heist movie will stick in your head for days following a viewing and might just make you consider a life of crime yourself.

If you’re itching for a romp in the complicated and engrossing world of big-time theft, Netflix has heaps of options for you. The streaming service offers up a category specifically organized around “Heist Movies,” but some of the selections listed there are less than appealing. It takes real skill to pull off a movie in this specific genre, and not every attempt has what it takes. Thankfully, a handful of Netflix’s selections are the real deal, complete with impossible odds, plenty of twists and turns, and a final staggering payday.

In no particular order, here are the 10 best heist movies on Netflix.

The Vault

While it doesn’t necessarily break new ground, The Vault is escapism at its finest. It pairs the talented Freddie Highmore with X-Men‘s Famke Janssen for a slick and well-realized heist film that doesn’t offer up many surprises. The general storyline and tone of The Vault will be familiar to fans of the heist genre, but that doesn’t make it any less entertaining.

Army of the Dead and Army of Thieves

The first of these ambitious films was so popular as to prompt a return to its world via a delightful prequel. While Army of the Dead came out first, audiences fresh to these films would be well-served starting with the prequel, Army of Thieves, which provides a deeper look into one of Army of the Dead‘s most enjoyable characters. Army of the Dead somehow manages to pair thrilling heist movie with over-the-top zombie gore, and it works. It’s fun, visually stimulating, and importantly, brand new. You won’t find any other heist movies quite like this one.

Hell or High Water

Heist movies have been around for a long time, but back in the day they often came in the form of Westerns. This 2016 films leans on the legacy of its genre, pairing Chris Pine with Ben Foster in surprisingly rich roles for a film that currently boasts the title of “Must See” on Metacritic. Rather than leaning into the typical gunslinging action of new-age Western films, Hell or High Water takes a different route, relying instead on genuinely robust characters and a captivating storyline.

The Town

One of Ben Affleck’s earliest directing projects, The Town was an instant hit following its 2010 release. The movie follows Affleck, alongside a stacked cast that includes Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner, and Blake Lively, as the group attempts to pull off a final massive job at Fenway Park. In the years since it hit theaters, The Town has become no less popular — it remains certified “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes — and continues to pull in viewers, who gather to enjoy its tense action and clever plot.

Inception

It’s hard to beat Inception when it comes to a mind-bending heist thriller. This visually stunning film was released to eager audiences in 2010, boasting a stellar cast and a delightfully baffling storyline. The film follows Leonardo DiCaprio and Elliot Page as they take on the daunting task of stealing into someone’s mind to plant an idea in a psychedelic and incredibly fresh take on the heist genre. It’s a must-see for fans of thrillers and heist films alike.

Heist

This clearly-titled film has all the elements required for a good crime film and boasts one of the best cast lineups on this list. Pairing Danny DeVito with Gene Hackman pays off wonderfully in this witty, thrilling film about an experienced thief playing out one last job following a series of betrayals. While Heist doesn’t break any new ground, the stellar dialogue between this film’s excellent cast makes it thoroughly worth a viewing.

Triple Frontier

Another Ben Affleck-helmed ode to robbery, Triple Frontier shares very little in common with The Town. The complex robbery at the core of this film has more in common with military flicks than heist films for the most part, but it manages to blend the genres seamlessly. Its packed cast sports extra star power in The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal and Moon Knight‘s Oscar Isaac, alongside Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, and Garrett Hedlund.

King of Thieves

Daredevil‘s Charlie Cox pairs up with Michael Caine for this fresh take on the typical heist fare. The film follows Caine and his crew of retired crooks as they attempt one last heist, and pull off one of the biggest robberies in the U.K.’s history. The film provides a twist on the usual cast list for films of this type and lavishes in its awareness of the nitty-gritty aspects of thievery. It doesn’t boast the tension of some of the films on this list, but as such makes for a far more relaxing watch.

Coin Heist

Another film that avoids use of the typical cast of characters, Coin Heist goes in entirely the opposite direction to King of Thieves. The cast is largely comprised of young stars, as it follows a unlikely group of high schoolers as they dare to take on the U.S. Mint. The 2017 film sports plenty of tension through its runtime, as a cast that includes Sasha Pieterse, Alexis G. Zall, and Alex Saxon work to reimburse money stolen from their school.

Snatch

This movie is wild. Released in 2000, Snatch is unlike any other heist movie you’ve seen. It stars an ensemble cast that includes Brad Pitt in one of his best roles and follows a group of criminals in the London underworld. Snatch is chock full of surprises, pairing wry comedy with tense action and smooth, quippy dialogue. It might take one or two viewings before you catch every twist and turn, but it’s well worth the 102-minute runtime.

Special mentions

They aren’t movies, and thus doesn’t technically qualify for this list, but these stellar series deserve a shout-out anyway.

Money Heist

Foreign-language films are often a breath of fresh air for American viewers, many of whom have become tired of witnessing the same tired storyline in different Hollywood hues. Money Heist, a Spanish heist drama from Álex Pina, is masterfully tense and perpetually gripping, even as its later seasons lean a bit too hard into exposition. One of the most-viewed non-English series on Netflix, this slick show traces two intricate plans as the robbers behind them attempt to steal a staggering amount of money.

Lupin

Missed by many in the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lupin released its first season in 2021 to stellar reviews. The French mystery series stars Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a professional thief who takes inspiration from fictional master thief Arsène Lupin. Diverting from the more typical rough-and-tumble capers we see in Hollywood, Lupin presents Diop as a gentleman thief — clever, charismatic, and highly dangerous.