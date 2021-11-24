Here are the best gifts for horror fans

Horror is as popular as ever.

New properties on the small screen, including Squid Game and Midnight Mass, have won new fans with their mix of satire, suspense, classic horror, and dashes of Stephen King. New releases on the big screen have set a new bar for movie horror, while favorites like Halloween and Candyman have shown that there’s plenty of life left in the old slashers.

Then there’s the wealth of books, comics, video games, and more. As you can imagine, there’s a wide range of horror gifts out there for every type of fan, but the good news is that you don’t have to hunt around a haunted house, gothic castle, or cobwebbed crypt to find them.

From classic monsters to legendary slashers, and from page to screen, we’ve picked out some horrifically good ideas for you. Here are 13 of the best gifts for horror lovers in your life.

Lego meets universal horror with this unique creation. There’s something immensely satisfying about building your own creature, especially when no electricity is required. Naturally black and white, this brickified version of the classic universal design from the 1931 movie stands at 3″ tall when built, a perfect desktop guardian for the classic horror fan in your life.

A book to read on a quiet night. John Krasinski, director and star of 2018’s A Quiet Place, discusses creating his modern horror classic and its 2021 sequel. Alongside set photographer Jonny Cournoyer’s incredible imagery, this is an unmissable horror film commentary for any fan of the genre.

We’re not for one second-guessing anyone you know who wants to walk in the footsteps of a cenobite, but these come close. Emblazoned with the iconic face of Hellraiser’s pinheaded Lead Cenobite, they are just one design in Bioworld’s impressive range of pop culture socks. Whether the recipient has rugged shoes to break in or not, we’re sure these offer pain and pleasure indivisible.

90 years on from Bela Lugosi’s Dracula opening his crypt, Universal’s giants of horror have just made it to 4K UHD. This collection features the first movies of four of Universal’s all-time iconic horrors. Step into the castle for 1931’s Dracula. Avoid the burning windmills at the climax to 1931’s Frankenstein. Disappear this Christmas with 1933’s The Invisible Man. Howl at the full moon with 1941’s The Wolfman. If you know someone who appreciates classic cinematic horror, gift these traditional scares in glorious high definition.

Few things liven up a horror fan’s bathtime like a possessed duck. As if Regan hadn’t endured enough during the 1973 horror classic, she’s now one of Tubbz’s adorable cosplay creations. The scars are a lovely touch, but The Exorcist has never felt so cuddly. Pea Soup is probably not included.

This plush doll is an exquisitely detailed 18″ doll for anyone who needs more of the iconic Scream slasher in their lives. A perfect gift before the fifth installment of the franchise arrives in Jan. 2022. And don’t worry⏤it comes in a die-cut window box for fans who like to keep everything highly collectible.

The latest Candyman film has finally brought the screen icon otherwise known as The Sweet to Funko’s horror pops. Variations based on the 2021 film are available, including blood, bees, and of course, that horrific hook. This set of tragic vengeful spirits may be the final piece to complete a Funko and horror fan’s collection.

As the tagline suggests, this is the game where you get to kill your family and friends (in the name of pretend, of course). Inspired by the great slashers of the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, it’s a card game for three to five players best played with the lights turned low. With one player nominated as the killer and the rest designated victims trying to escape, everyone gets to play through some of the most famous tropes in horror cinema.

Vans’ X Horror range has brought slashers to the street, inspired by Warner Bros. One of the picks is this pair of slip-on shoes, perfect for a quick walk around Camp Crystal Lake. With Jason’s name emblazoned on the side, anyone you can gift this to will hope the hockey-masked icon knows this is enough to show what side they’re on.

We would say that this is a subtle way for a horror fan to show their love of The Evil Dead, but then we are talking about Ash Williams. This gift set includes two aluminum license plates from Ash’s 1973 Delta 88, as seen in the Ash vs. Evil Dead series. One is the standard Michigan 3971 KTL plate. The other, inevitably, is “Groovy.”

We all think of one thing when we see a floating red balloon. So will the horror fan in your life when they see this under the wrapping paper. USB-powered and made from breakdown plastic, it makes an eerily effective red night light or desk addition. Just keep an eye out for clowns.

In 2020, Lovecraft Country swept up the horror plaudits on TV, bringing increased interest in the works of the controversial but influential horror writer H.P. Lovecraft. This handsome set features a select six tomes of his horror, including The Call of the Cthulhu, The Dunwich Horror, and connecting novella At the Mountains of Madness. This is one for horror fans interested in the influences behind the movies that scare them.

If you’re looking for the ideal gift for a Walking Dead fan, this might be just the thing to spice up their life. After all, there’s nothing worse than finding that you’re out of salt and pepper when the zombie apocalypse arrives. Hand-painted, this guy looks happy to help, and his two glass shakers are close at hand⏤er, eye-socket. These are convenient in the kitchen and undeniably eye-catching as a table centerpiece.

Which of these horror gifts are you most likely to get for a friend or family member obsessed with monsters and mayhem? Sound off in the comments!