The wizarding world of Harry Potter is a rich and interesting one, loved by millions of readers and moviegoers across the globe. Of course, no matter how good the world-building is, if it doesn’t have characters we love coming back to, then there is no point, and in this case, one of those characters has given many a good chuckle.

Ron Weasley is the second youngest of the Weasley family and has grown up under the shadow of his impressive older brothers and trouble-making twins. It seems that in order to cope with the chaos of his family, Ron has built himself a fairly robust sense of humor, one that has alleviated more serious moments and brought a smile even in the darkest of times.

His knowledge of the wizarding world allows him to support Harry and Hermione where necessary, but it’s his easy-going nature and humor that really make him a great addition to the trio. Neither Harry nor Hermione have much frivolity in their character and without Ron, the books wouldn’t be anywhere near as entertaining as they are. Now fans are discussing the best lines uttered by the character, the ones that made them laugh out loud and brought merriment to an otherwise serious moment.

The OP added their own suggestion, where Ron has taken a polyjuice potion to enter the Ministry of Magic and unknowingly turns into Mary Cattermole’s husband Reg, who has to deal with his distraught “wife.”

Fans jumped on to add their own favorite lines from the character.

This user loves the advice Ron has to give to Harry during the Triwizard Tournament, sometimes the simplest answer is often best.

Ron really has the ability to take what he sees at face value.

One reader remembers their own reaction to this.

Ron really knows how to paint an image.

It isn’t just wizarding knowledge that Ron imparts to Harry.

The twins may be a hoot, but Ron has his own comedic strengths.

Though a lot of the humor failed to make it to the big screen there were also some wonderful additions in the script, and Rupert Grint’s delivery was spot on.

For many on the thread, they feel a return to the books is on the cards.

Ron really is a necessary part of the friendship group, imagine if Harry had never met him, he would have been wandering around Hogwarts completely clueless! His sass and wise-cracking ways make the books so enjoyable for readers, and when things get dark, Ron really is the light in the darkness, even when he doesn’t know it himself.