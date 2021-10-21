Here Are The Best Scooby-Doo Movies, Ranked

Whether you’re a kid or an adult, there’s one show in particular that is still universally adored. It has romance, mystery, action comedy, and stars one of the most famous canines of all time. That pup, of course, is Scooby-Doo, and for those who don’t know, he’s had many different TV shows, spin-offs, and live-action films over the years. If you were lucky, you got to watch the animated Scooby-Doo movies growing up in addition to the classic show. If you didn’t, then it’s a bandwagon you’re going to want to hop on ASAP!

Scooby-Doo was an integral part of many peoples’ childhoods, and as such, it’s maintained (and even grown) its popularity since its inception in 1969 with the animated series. Because of the ever-growing excitement surrounding the series, shows and movies continue to be made to this day.

Here’s a ranking of Scooby’s most memorable movies, from “worst” to best.

10. Scoob! (2020)

The newest Scooby-Doo movie was Warner Bros.’ Scoob!, released in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. With big Hollywood names voicing the characters and a huge budget, the film was expected to do well. However, this version simply didn’t match up to others we’ve seen.

Something about Scoob! was even cheesier than the previous iterations we’ve grown to love. Despite kids being Scooby-Doo‘s target audience, the franchise has always had an edge to it that didn’t make the low-brow humor feel exclusively childish. Adults have always been able to enjoy Scooby, too, but in Scoob! there are gimmicks, random cameos (Simon Cowell?!), and a few too many awkward moments that make the movie a jumbled mess of attempted nostalgia that tries to be a “reimagined” version of Scooby-Doo but falls a bit flat.

Still, the spirit of Scooby-Doo remains intact, and with the film’s many contemporary jokes, it’s sure to remain a hit with small children.

9. Scooby-Doo! The Music of the Vampire (2012)

The Music of the Vampire starts out with Velma realizing that the gang needs a break after their many mysteries begin to blur together. It’s a charming story that takes on a life of its own when it becomes a full-blown movie musical. Just like in Broadway shows, songs of this style are supposed to come about as naturally as possible, but in The Music of the Vampire, they feel a bit forced.

Maybe it’s because Scooby and the gang aren’t usually singing and harmonizing as they go about their zany adventures, but the timing and feeling of the songs in this movie feel strange. The plot itself isn’t bad, but the randomness of the music is off-putting, if occasionally enjoyable.

8. Scooby-Doo in Where’s My Mummy? (2005)

Where’s My Mummy? isn’t exactly bad or good, it just kind of exists. It’s one of the middle-ground Scooby-Doo movies, which could be because it was made during a transitional period in the franchise’s history. The plot isn’t very memorable even though it’s basically The Mummy, but for kids.

Though Where’s My Mummy? doesn’t star Brendan Fraser, it’s a decent movie that Scooby-Doo fans should add to their watchlist, if for no other reason then to say they’ve seen it. It’s part of the straight-to-VHS collection but isn’t up to par with most of the others in that lineup.

7. Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders (2000)

Another entry in the straight-to-video collection, Alien Invaders is a bit more memorable than Where’s My Mummy? The basic premise follows the gang to New Mexico, where Shaggy crashes the Mystery Machine after seeing a UFO crash. Scooby and Shaggy end up getting abducted from a local man’s house and wake up the next morning saved by a woman and her golden retriever.

One of the most memorable moments in the movie involves the jackalope, the rabbit, and the antelope hybrid that is thought to be a myth. Without spoiling anything, the movie is worth a watch, especially considering that it was the original Daphne, Mary Kay Bergman’s, last movie and was dedicated to her after her passing.

6. Scooby-Doo and the Legend of the Vampire (2003)

The gang goes to Australia for a much-needed vacation in this movie and ends up running into The Hex Girls, who are opening up a music festival. The gang comes to find that a vampire, the Yowie Yahoo, has been kidnapping bands and that one band, Wildwind, is still missing a year later. Deciding that going undercover is their best plan of action, the gang creates their own band in the hopes of getting kidnapped themselves.

As with all movies involving the Hex Girls, we get to hear some great music, which is always fun. However, the action seems to fall quickly once the mystery is solved and it almost makes the movie feel like there’s no payoff, which is unfortunate given how good the rest of it is.

Here Are The Best Scooby-Doo Movies, Ranked 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

5. Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School (1988)

Unlike the rest of the Scooby-Doo movies on this list, this one only features Scooby and Shaggy. The pair has been hired as gym teachers at an all-girls school, but when they arrive they’re surprised to find that their students are the children of famous monsters! It’s a departure from the original series, but that’s hardly a bad thing.

In fact, it’s quite an interesting concept, with real monsters and their children being the primary focus. The movie pays tribute to the old monster movies of the ’40s and ’50s and does a good job of maintaining its comic sensibility while sticking to the main plot featuring the witch Revolta. Ghoul School is in the top five because of its originality and old-school charm.

4. Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase (2001)

Another of the straight-to-video movies, Cyber Chase follows the gang through a video game based on themselves and their adventures as they track down a virus that’s trying to destroy everything. One of the best parts of the movie is seeing each character interact with his or her video game counterpart, who all boast different outfits than they did in the classic Scooby-Doo series.

The virus is sneaky and sly, but also funny, which automatically makes for a fun villain. That’s what Scooby-Doo is all about, after all: fun. This movie also happens to be the last one produced by both William Hanna and Joseph Barbera before Hanna’s death later that year.

3. Scooby-Doo: The Movie (2002)

This list wouldn’t be complete without Scooby-Doo: The Movie, otherwise known as the first major live-action Scooby-Doo. With perfect casting and just the right amount of adult humor, the movie was ahead of its time. Live-action adaptations are all over the place these days, but this one came out almost twenty years ago and remains one of the most well-done adaptations.

The plot is also more mature than others in the franchise. The gang actually breaks up and is forced to come back together for one final mystery. If there’s no other movie you watch from the list because you think they’re better-suited for kids, this is the one worth devoting 90 minutes of your time to.

2. Scooby-Doo and the Witch’s Ghost (1999)

The top two movies on this list are the hardest to rank because they’re both so good! You always know a Scooby-Doo movie is going to be good when real monsters are involved, and The Witch’s Ghost combines the usual formula of unmasking someone while also incorporating real supernatural elements.

The Witch’s Ghost is also the audience’s first introduction to The Hex Girls, who have become icons all on their own. We can’t say too much without spoiling it, and this one really does deserve to be watched, but just know that the plot and music really drive this movie to second place.

1. Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island (1998)

Coming in at number one is Zombie Island. If you haven’t seen it yet, it’s essential that you watch it! From plot twists to new characters, Zombie Island is truly one for the books. This is another movie that doesn’t follow the usual Scooby-Doo formula, which is what makes it so memorable for audiences.

Not only are there zombies involved, but many more creatures on the bayou that the Mystery Incorporated team must defeat in order to stay alive. It had kids terrified and parents worried it was too scary, so perhaps this one wasn’t just for kids after all.

These are some of the best Scooby-Doo movies out there, and if you haven’t seen them, you should definitely take the time to check them out! Did your favorite make the list or did we miss a few? Let us know in the comments!