Here are the newest photos from ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

A trio of new images from The Matrix Resurrections appeared in the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly.



The photos are available to view in full below and offer fans yet another glimpse into the familiar yet changed world of the upcoming addition to the now-classic franchise. The first features Yahya Abdul-Mateen’s Morpheus and Jessica Henwick’s Bugs while the second and third feature a disheveled-looking Keanu Reeves reprising his role as Neo and delivering an aerial roundhouse kick to an unfortunate goon.

3 new images from #TheMatrixResurrections have released courtesy of @EW! pic.twitter.com/oV7JeForuJ — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) November 30, 2021

With The Matrix Resurrections, creator and director Lana Wachowski is literally resurrecting the Matrix franchise, marking the first mainline entry in the series since the original trilogy concluded with The Matrix Revolutions in 2003.

Details on the plot are still tightly under wraps, but based on the trailers, the new film will follow Neo decades after the conclusion of the original Matrix trilogy, where he’s living a fairly ordinary life as Thomas Anderson until Morpheus once again opens his mind to the world of The Matrix.



While both Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss’s Trinity appear older and more mature in the new film, Yahya Abdul-Mateen will replace Lawrence Fishburne as a younger version of Morpheus. Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Jonathon Groff are also among the cast for The Matrix Resurrections.



Like every other Warner Bros. film released this year, The Matrix Resurrections will release in theaters and on HBO Max. The film is only a few weeks away and is scheduled for release on Dec. 22.





