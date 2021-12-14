Here’s all of the Spider-Man content fans can anticipate through 2023

The end of 2021 through the end of 2023 is set to be a massive period for web-heads everywhere, with several major releases of Spider-Man video games, movies, and TV all arriving back-to-back. There’s never been so much Spidey content available at once, so without further ado, here are the four major releases swinging into cinemas and onto consoles and streaming services that we have to look forward to.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The film that star Tom Holland has described as “Spider-Man: Endgame” is due out in cinemas on Dec. 17. As Peter Parker is outed as Spider-Man, the multiverse of madness opens up with returning villains like Doc Ock, Green Goblin, and Sandman from the Sam Raimi trilogy, along with Electro and Lizard from the Amazing duology. The big talking point, of course, is whether or not Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will return as their respective versions of Spider-Man, and it’s looking pretty good that a massive crossover event will happen.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)

The much-anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is due out Oct. 7, 2022 and will continue the story of Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and the various different Spider-Men introduced already as well as the ones yet to come. What we know so far is that Oscar Isaac will play Miguel O’Hara, the Spider-Man from the 2099 Marvel timeline. Isaac had previously appeared in the post-credits scene for Into the Spider-Verse and, from what we’ve seen in the trailer, the sequel will be set heavily in Nueva York (the futuristic, renamed New York City). The second part is due out in 2023, and it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to think that it may tie in with some costumes in the upcoming Insomniac Spider-Man 2 video game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Insomniac Games absolutely smashed it out of the park with 2017’s Spider-Man and the small follow-up chapter Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Spider-Man 2 was confirmed in Aug. 2021 with a reveal trailer that teased Kraven the Hunter as the main villain, alongside some variation of Venom. Venom has been built up since the first game, and things aren’t looking great for Harry Osborn in this universe. The post-credits scene for Miles Morales also showed Dr. Curt Connors (aka The Lizard), so that’s at least three big Spidey villains that could show up. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is due for a release in 2023, but no specific date has yet been confirmed.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Announced on Disney Plus Day, Spider-Man: Freshman Year will follow Peter Parker in his early days as Spider-Man and harken back to the ’60s origins of the webslinger. What this means isn’t entirely certain, but it’s believed to be set in the main MCU timeline. There hasn’t been a voice actor confirmed yet, but the writer is confirmed to be Jeff Trammell, who has penned several animated shows in the past such as Craig of the Creek, Glitch Techs, and Amphibia. The release date isn’t known either, but to capitalize on the current Spider-Man resurgence in pop culture, a release by the end of 2023 would make sense. The promotional art for the series is just a logo, but it’s definitely inspired by ’60s comics and the animated shows of that era.

