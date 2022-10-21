Here’s every new Hallmark Christmas movie coming in 2022 | full schedule and list of releases

There are a host of magical moments that await as Hallmark prepares to kick off its holiday season with its annual Countdown to Christmas and Miracles of Christmas movies.

The 2022 holiday season officially commences on the Hallmark Channel on Friday, Oct. 21, and over on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Saturday, Oct. 22, with 40 holiday movies about the magic of Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa.

The two networks will play host to a lot of fun-filled drama. Hallmark veteran fan-favorites Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls), Andrew Walker (Steel Toes) and Kristoffer Polaha (Jurassic World Dominion) are all returning for the 2022 season, along with Hallmark newbie Holly Robinson Peete (21 Jump Street).

This year’s movies will include Hallmark’s first-ever Kwanzaa movie, starring the aforementioned Robinson Peete, in Holiday Heritage. The network will also have its first-ever starring LGBTQ+ couple in The Holiday Sitter, with George Krissa (Murdoch Mysteries) and Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls.)

During Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas, they will also be conducting weekly prize drawings, as well as a grand prize of $20,000 on Jan. 5, 2023. Official rules and entry form can be found at the Hallmark Channel.

To help viewers remember when upcoming movies will air, Hallmark Channel has a movie checklist app that includes the dates and times of all the Countdown to Christmas movies.

Here is the complete list of the upcoming Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas, and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas movies, premiering at 8 p.m. EST, unless stated otherwise.

Noel Next Door via Hallmark Channel

Noel Next Door (Hallmark) Friday Oct. 21

A hard-working, single mom (Natalie Hall) gets into a war of words with a neighbor (Corey Sevier) who she feels is ruining Christmas, only to find that this misunderstood grouch just may steal her heart.

We Wish You a Married Christmas (Hallmark) Saturday Oct. 22

Becca and Robby (Marisol Nichols and Kristoffer Polaha) are a married couple having a hard time connecting with each other as the holidays approach. Just before Christmas, they head to a cozy Vermont inn at the advice of their marriage coach so they can recharge. Their weekend away gets unexpectedly extended when a mishap puts their car out of commission and just may put them on the road to a very happily married Christmas.

We Need a Little Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) Saturday Oct. 22

Julie (Erica Durance) is adjusting to being a single mother to a grieving child while facing her first Christmas without her husband (Patrick Sabongui) when she develops an unexpected friendship with her older neighbor Irene (Lynn Whitfield.)

A Kismet Christmas (Hallmark) Sunday Oct. 23

Sarah (Sarah Ramos) is a children’s book author who returns to her hometown, where she reconnects with her family and Travis (Carlo Marks), her teenage crush. She soon discovers that a long-held family legend might actually be true.

A Cozy Christmas Inn (Hallmark) Friday Oct. 28

Real estate exec Erika (Jodie Sweetin) travels to Alaska during Christmastime to acquire a bed and breakfast, only to discover that it’s owned by her ex (David O’Donnell). While there, she finds herself falling in love with the town and, quite possibly, him.

Jolly Good Christmas (Hallmark) Saturday Oct. 29

David (Will Kemp) is an American architect who recently moved to London for a prime opportunity in a prestigious firm. With just three days before Christmas, he crosses paths with Anji (Reshma Shetty), a professional shopper, who raises an eyebrow over his choice of a gift card for his girlfriend. David ultimately decides to hire Anji and, thanks to a series of unexpected events, finds himself on a wild adventure across Jolly Old London as Anji helps him search for the perfect present.

Christmas Bedtime Stories (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) Saturday Oct. 29, 10 p.m. EST

When Danielle’s (Erin Cahill) husband (Charlie Weber) goes missing in action during his deployment, she is left to raise her daughter on her own. Three years later, as she acclimates to life without him, she begins to tell her daughter bedtime stories of her father.

Ghosts of Christmas Always via Hallmark Channel

Ghosts of Christmas Always (Hallmark) Sunday Oct. 30

Katherine (Kim Matula) is a Ghost of Christmas Present and she must help one soul, Peter (Ian Harding), rediscover his Christmas spirit. This year, however, has something unusual in store.

A Magical Christmas Village (Hallmark) Friday Nov. 4

When Summer’s (Alison Sweeney) mother Vivian (Marlo Thomas) moves in with her and her young daughter Chloe (Maesa Nicholson), her orderly existence is upended. Upon arrival, Vivian sets up an heirloom miniature Christmas village resembling their town and tells Chloe it grants Christmas wishes. As Chloe begins setting up the figurines, real-life events seem to mimic the scenes she creates. With a little help from the magic of the Christmas village, the family will be brought closer together and, just maybe, Summer will learn to open her heart to love again.

Lights, Camera, Christmas! (Hallmark) Saturday Nov. 5

When a holiday rom-com movie shooting in her town needs a costume designer, Kerry (Kimberley Sustad), a local shop owner, steps into the role. While working on the movie, she rediscovers her passion for costume design and finds herself falling for Brad (John Brotherton), the film’s famous leading man.

A Maple Valley Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) Saturday Nov. 5, 10 p.m. EST

Erica (Peyton List) is a rancher who has spent her whole life working the family farm with her mother and sister. When Aaron (Andrew Walker) arrives and disrupts her plans, she starts to question what it is she actually wants.

All Saints Christmas via Hallmark Channel

All Saints Christmas (Hallmark) Sunday Nov. 6

Lisette (Ledisi) is a popular R&B singer who’s getting ready to travel home to New Orleans for Christmas. When the media mistakes a photo of her with her music producer ex (Roger Cross) as an engagement announcement, her family insists that he join her on the trip.

In Merry Measure (Hallmark) Friday Nov. 11

When pop star Darcy (Patti Murin) returns home to spend Christmas with her sister and niece, she unexpectedly finds herself coaching the high school choir with her one-time rival, Adam (Brendan Penny.)

The Royal Nanny (Hallmark) Saturday Nov. 12

Claire (Rachel Skarsten) is an MI5 agent who goes undercover as the royal nanny. She must overcome challenges of her assignment, like resisting the charms of Prince Colin (Dan Jeannotte), while keeping the family safe at Christmas.

Our Italian Christmas Memories via Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Our Italian Christmas Memories (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) Saturday Nov. 12, 10 p.m. EST

The Colucci siblings (Sarah Power and Markian Tarasiuk), in an effort to jog the memory of their grandfather (Beau Bridges) who is struggling with dementia, set out to recreate their late grandmother’s legendary pasta sauce.

Christmas at the Golden Dragon (Hallmark) Sunday Nov. 13

When Romy (Kara Wang) and Rick’s (Osric Chau) parents surprise them with the news that they will be closing the Chinese restaurant they have owned and operated for decades, the siblings each find themselves reevaluating their futures. Also impacted by the news are the landmark restaurant’s loyal patrons and staff, who have all come to depend on the restaurant over the holidays.

Inventing the Christmas Prince (Hallmark)Friday Nov. 18

Shelby (Tamera Mowry-Housley) is about to quit her job as a rocket engineer when her daughter becomes convinced that her Scrooge-like boss, Evan (Ronnie Rowe Jr.), is the Christmas Prince from a story Shelby invented years ago.

Three Wise Men and a Baby (Hallmark) Saturday Nov. 19

Three brothers (Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker) get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together to care for a baby over the holidays. As they slowly get the hang of things, they find themselves on unexpected journeys of self-discovery and begin to rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the damaged and professional relationships in their respective lives, all while rediscovering their love of Christmas.

Long Lost Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) Saturday Nov. 19, 10 p.m. EST

Hayley (Taylor Cole) is an interior designer who plans to surprise her recently widowed mother Patricia with the perfect holiday present: the extended family she knows her mom yearns for.

When I Think of Christmas (Hallmark) Sunday Nov. 20

Sara Thompson (Shenae Grimes-Beech) returns to her hometown to help her mother (Beth Broderick) move and is surprised to find her ex-boyfriend Josh Hartman (Niall Matter) is back home. The two had once planned a life in music together but Sara left to study law. The former flames slowly reconnect and try to heal wounds, both old and new. When Sara makes a surprising discovery, she and Josh forge a bold plan for the upcoming Christmas concert that will lead them all back to their musical roots and make this a holiday to remember.

My Southern Family Christmas (Hallmark) Thursday Nov. 24

Under the guise of a journalist, Campbell (Jaicy Elliot) has a chance to get to know her biological father (Bruce Campbell) for the first time, without him ever knowing who she really is. As she spends time with him and his family, as well as with the town’s record keeper, she realizes that families are messy, wonderful things. In the end, Campbell must decide if she’s going to keep her identity a secret or revealthe truth to her father, a decision that will change their family Christmas forever.

#Xmas (Hallmark) Friday Nov. 25, 6 p.m. EST

When Jen (Clare Bowen) gets the chance to enter a brand’s design contest, she poses as a family influencer, enlisting the help of her best friend, Max (Brant Daugherty), and her baby nephew. When her video is selected as a finalist, Jen is torn on whether to go on with her perfect “family” or reveal the truth.

A Royal Corgi Christmas (Hallmark) Friday Nov. 25

Reluctant Crown Prince Edmond (Jordan Renzo) returns home just before Christmas in anticipation of being named successor to the throne. To ingratiate himself to his mother the Queen, he gifts her with “Mistletoe”, a rambunctious Corgi in need of some serious training. After several doggy disasters, Edmond turns to Cecily (Hunter King), a canine behavior expert from America for help. To his great surprise, Cecily demands that he take an active part in the daily dog training sessions. Sparks fly between them as the pair work together to get Mistletoe ready to present at the annual Christmas Ball. Just as the precious pup captures their hearts, they discover that love can grown in the most unexpected places, leading them to question what they really want.

A Tale of Two Christmases (Hallmark) Saturday Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. EST

Thanks to some Christmas magic, Emma (Kat Barrell) gets to experience two different Christmases: one where she stays in the city and celebrates with a new crush and his friends; and another where she returns home for all the traditions with her family and Drew (Chandler Massey), a longtime friend who may have feelings for her. Emma’s double holiday ultimately helps her discover what will truly make her happy in life as well as in love.

Haul Out the Holly (Hallmark) Saturday Nov. 26

Emily (Lacey Chabert) arrives home hoping to visit her parents, only to discover that they are leaving on a trip of their own. As she stays at their house for the holidays, their HOA is determined to get Emily to participate in the neighborhood’s many Christmas festivities.

Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas via Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) Saturday Nov. 26, 10 p.m. EST

Four days before Christmas, Elizabeth Athens (Holland Roden) receives a voicemail from a number she doesn’t recognize. On the message, a man she doesn’t know makes one final plea to the love of his life for a second chance. The fifth installment of the popular movie franchise, based on Blake Shelton’s song “Time for Me to Come Home.”

A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe (Hallmark) Sunday Nov. 27, 6 p.m. EST

Annie Cooper (Rachel Boston) has big shoes to fill when she takes over as CEO of her late grandmother’s small-town cookie company and is doing her best to help their struggling business get back on track. That task gets more daunting when her grandmother’s secret recipe is stolen during the Christmas party. As Annie tries to crack the case and uncover the culprit she works with Sam (Victor Webster), the owner of a local bakery, to recreate the recipe in the hope of saving the company and her job. As Annie and Sam bake batch after batch in pursuit of the perfect one, they begin to learn that their lives go together like milk and cookies.

A Holiday Spectacular (Hallmark) Sunday Nov. 27

In 1958, Maggie (Ginna Claire Mason) is an heiress from Philadelphia who puts her high-society wedding plans on hold in order to sneak up to New York City and make her secret dream come true: dancing live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.

A Big Fat Family Christmas (Hallmark) Friday Dec. 2

Liv (Shannon Chan-Kent) is a photojournalist eager to make it on her own. To get a dream assignment – shooting the Chang family’s annual holiday party for a cover story – she doesn’t reveal that they are, in fact, her family. When she finds herself growing close to Henry (Shannon Kook), the coworker covering the story with her, she wants to confide in him but doesn’t want to jeopardize her big break.

A Fabled Holiday (Hallmark) Saturday Dec. 3

Talia (Brooke D’Orsay) and her childhood best friend Anderson (Ryan Paevey) unexpectedly reunite in a curiously familiar-looking town full of Christmas spirit that restores its visitors when they need it most.

The Holiday Stocking (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) Saturday, Dec. 3 10 p.m. EST

In this Hallmark Mahogany presentation, RJ (Nadine Ellis) is a new angel, who is given the chance to address his one regret: that he didn’t help his sisters reconcile while he was still alive. Returning to earth as a stranger, he gets each of them to revive The Holiday Stocking, their parent’s old tradition to encourage charity at Christmas.

Undercover Holiday (Hallmark) Sunday Dec. 4

When returning home for the holidays, newly minted pop star Jaylen (Noemi Gonzalez) tells her protective family that Matt (Stephen Huszar) is her new beau, when in reality, he’s her overzealous security guard.

The Most Colorful Time of the Year (Hallmark) Friday Dec. 9

Ryan (Christopher Russell) is an elementary school teacher who learns that he is colorblind. Michelle (Katrina Bowden), an optometrist and mother of one of his students, helps bring color into his life in time for the holidays.

Christmas Class Reunion (Hallmark) Saturday Dec. 10

High school classmates who once dubbed themselves the “cursed class” reconnect at Christmas for their 15-year reunion. Over the course of their time reconnecting, the classmates challenge each other to remember who they were, who they are, and who they want to be.

The Gift of Peace (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) Saturday Dec. 10, 10 p.m. EST

Artist Traci (Nikki Deloach) was a once-devout Christian who has stopped believing in God after her husband tragically died despite her prayers. As her second Christmas without him approaches, she tries going to a support group for inspiration and comfort.

The Holiday Sitter (Hallmark) Sunday Dec. 11

Sam (Jonathan Bennett) is a workaholic bachelor who babysits his niece and nephew before the holidays when his sister and her husband have to go out of town. Completely out of his element, he recruits help from their handsome neighbor Jason (George Krissa) and finds himself in an unexpected romance.

Holiday Heritage (Hallmark) Friday Dec. 16

Ella (Lyndie Greenwood) returns to her hometown to mend fences with her fractured family. With the help of Griffin (Brooks Darnell), her ex-boyfriend, she encourages her family to celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa and to heal their past wounds before it’s too late.

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (Hallmark) Saturday Dec. 17

A former actress (Torrey DeVitto) trying to break into directing tests her skills with a town’s annual Christmas Eve courtroom production in which the true authorship of the famous poem “A Visit from St. Nick” is debated.

Five More Minutes: Moments Like These (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) Saturday Dec. 17, 10 p.m. EST

The second holiday story inspired by Scotty McCreery’s song “Five More Minutes,” a young widow’s (Ashley Williams) Christmas wish for her son is answered in unexpected ways when she returns to their old home for the holidays.

Hanukkah on Rye (Hallmark) Sunday Dec. 18

A matchmaker connects Molly (Yael Grobglas) and Jacob (Jeremy Jordan), but their new romance is put to the test when they realize that they are competing deli owners. Will a Hanukkah miracle keep them together?