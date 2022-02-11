Here’s everything coming to Netflix, Hulu, and more this weekend

It’s a new week and that means a ton of new content will be available to check out on streaming. This weekend is no exception, with a ton of titles debuting for every member of the family across Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and Prime Video.

Starting on Friday, Netflix has plenty of original content to binge through including five films and five series. On other streaming services, HBO Max will be adding recent horror gem Antlers to its service, and a lot more.

From Friday, Feb. 11 until Sunday, Feb. 13, whether you’re after scripted or reality TV, comedy, action, or drama, you’ve got quite a few unique options to choose from.

If you’re looking for something to kill the time over your weekend then why not try something new? Here’s a look at all the new content you can catch joining streaming this weekend.

The best interactive movies currently on Netflix 1 of 6

Click to skip Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Captain Underpants: Epic Choice-o-Rama

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal?

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

You vs. Wild: Out Cold

Click to zoom

Netflix:

Anne+: The Film – Feb. 11

Love Tactics – Feb. 11

Bigbug – Feb. 11

Inventing Anna – Feb. 11

Love and Leashes – Feb. 11

Love is Blind: Season 2 – Feb. 11

Tall Girl 2 – Feb. 11

Toy Boy: Season 2 – Feb. 11

Forecasting Love and Weather – Feb. 12

Twenty Five Twenty One – Feb. 12

HBO Max:

Antlers – Feb. 11

Apple & Onion: Season 2C – Feb. 11

The Bachelor Winter Games – Feb. 13

Hulu:

Dollface: Complete Season 2 – Feb. 11

Amazon Prime Video: