Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Alyssa Milano

For fans who are now in their mid-’30s and ’40s, the ’90s era of television was a huge part of their childhood and teenage years. At a time when magazines like Tiger Beat and Seventeen filled newsstands all across the nation, young adult TV dramas like Beverly Hills 90210 and Melrose Place were a driving force in pop culture. Stars like Tori Spelling, Shannon Doherty, Luke Perry, and Jason Priestley became the new television elite, with their sex symbol statuses making them some of Hollywood’s most talked-about stars. Out of all the stars of that era, it seemed that none were more talked about than actress Alyssa Milano.

According to IMDb, Milano was born Dec. 19, 1972 to fashion designer Lin Milano and film music editor Thomas Milano. At the age of 7, Milano’s babysitter, who was also an aspiring dancer, dragged her to an open audition for the first national tour of Annie. That day would change Milano’s path in life, as she accidentally impressed the recruiters and found herself chosen among the 1500 auditionees to play one of the orphans, even beating out her own babysitter.

Alyssa Milano’s acting career

Accompanied by her mother, Milano traveled with the production for 18 months before leaving to pursue auditions for off-Broadway productions and television commercials. In 1983, she landed her first breakout role on the sitcom Who’s the Boss? as Tony Danza’s daughter, Samantha Miceli. Out of support for Milano’s new job, her family had to move to Hollywood for the show’s filming. Who’s the Boss? premiered in 1984 and ran for eight seasons until its finale in 1992. Alyssa’s run on the show quickly turned her into one of the leading teen icons of American pop culture in the 1980s.

During her time on the show, Milano also released several pop albums in Japan. The albums did fairly well, but Milano decided not to pursue the same success in the US, expressing that her style of pop wouldn’t have been as well-received by American audiences. In 1985, she landed the role of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter in the action film Commando. Soon after, she starred in the two 1988 television films, Crash Course and Dance ‘Til Dawn. For the next few years, she returned to the stage and was featured in various plays including All Night Long, the first musical adaptation of Jane Eyre, and Butterflies Are Free.

Milano then returned to the screen with the 1993 film The Webbers. In an attempt to maneuver around her nice girl image from Who’s the Boss?, she began to audition for erotic films targeted at adults including Embrace of the Vampire, Deadly Sins, and Poison Ivy II. Despite these attempts, she was still recognized for her previous child role, but it inadvertently worked in her favor when it helped her land the role of Amy Fisher in the high-profile TV movie Casualties of Love: The Long Island Lolita Story. It was one of three TV films based on Fischer’s shooting of Mary Jo Buttafuco.

In 1996, Milano landed the role of Jennifer Mancini on the iconic young adult drama Melrose Place. She played the role for six seasons before leaving during the seventh season in 1998. Shortly after, she was cast as the witch sister Phoebe Halliwell on the magical drama Charmed opposite Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannon Doherty. The show became an instant hit and ran for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006, introducing Milano to a new generation of fans. However, things didn’t go as well behind the scenes.

According to Biography, Milano and Doherty constantly clashed backstage throughout the first three seasons, which ultimately led to Doherty’s early departure from the show. After Charmed ended, Milano appeared for a brief stint on the sitcom My Name Is Earl before landing a starring role on the short-lived sitcom Romantically Challenged. At about the same time, she published a book inspired by her passion for baseball called Safe at Home: Confessions of a Baseball Fanatic and also appeared in the comedy Hall Pass alongside Owen Wilson and Jason Sudeikis. Later that year, she acted in another comedy, New Year’s Eve.

From 2013 to 2014, Milano played the lead role of Savannah Davis on the ABC drama series Mistresses. Around the same time, she created her first comic book series, Hacktivist, which published two editions to positive reviews. In 2013, she served as host and judge for the third season of Project Runway: All Stars. Like any other Hollywood star nowadays, she began finding more work with the popular streaming giant Netflix. In 2017, she joined the cast of the Netflix comedy series Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later and returned in 2018 to join the cast of Netflix’s Insatiable.

Ever since then, Milano has been quite busy. Like the many other celebrities taking advantage of the digital age of radio, she began hosting her own podcast, Alyssa Milano: Sorry Not Sorry, in 2019. The podcast deals with social and political commentary as it frequently features actors, activists, and political luminaries. In 2020, she landed a recurring role in the American comedy series The Now alongside Dave Franco, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Bill Murray.

Outside of her film and TV career, Milano has made it clear that she’s an avid sports fan. She currently owns her own line of baseball apparel for women called Touch, which she sells through her blog on the Major League Baseball’s website. She’s even expanded the clothing line to include female apparel for the NHL and NASCAR.

With the nostalgia of older shows causing a surge of reboots, Milano is setting herself up to return to the small screen in a big way. She’s currently helping to develop a Who’s the Boss? reboot at Sony Pictures Television that will star both her and Tony Danza in their iconic roles. She will also executive produce the show alongside the original show producer, Norman Lear, and co-star Danza. The reboot will retain the same premise as its original, but with some key differences.

What is Alyssa Milano’s net worth?

Although Milano’s career has not earned her the same amount of success and income as other big-name actors, there’s no denying that she’s been involved in a fair number of projects. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Milano is worth $10 million dollars. Though it’s true that her star power is not the same as it once was, that number is still pretty low considering all of her business ventures and television credits. For Charmed alone, Milano earned $90,000 per episode for the show’s eight seasons, which brought her $2 million. Based on that, one can assume that she didn’t get paid much for the rest of her other projects.

What is Alyssa Milano’s height and relationship status?

Standing at 5 feet 2 inches tall, Milano’s beauty and personality has always overshadowed her height, which is to be expected from someone who was once considered a sex symbol. Of course, during her career, she’s been in a number of relationships. From the late ’80s to the early ’90s, she was involved with fellow former child actor Corey Haim, but that unfortunately ended due to Haim’s struggle with drug addiction. In 1993, she dated and became engaged to Party of Five actor Scott Wolf before the two separated in 1994.

It would be 13 years before Milano found love again. She began dating agent David Bugliari in 2007 and the couple got engaged in 2008 and wed in 2009. They welcomed their first son in 2011 and their second child, a daughter, in 2014.

Now 48 years old, Milano is a happy mother and businesswoman. Sitting on $10 million in the bank and an acting career that still manages to provide work, Milano isn’t doing too badly in her later years. And who knows? With nostalgia at an all-time high and a beauty that has remained timeless, she may be poised to make a resurgence that will put her back on top in Hollywood. If Angelina Jolie can keep everyone talking about her role in Eternals even at the age of 46, then there’s no telling what these next few years might hold for Milano.