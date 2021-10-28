Jake Gyllenhaal has been an icon of American cinema for decades. Some of his earliest work remains deeply beloved to this day and he continues to pump out stellar performances on a regular basis.

Starting with 2001’s Donnie Darko, Gyllenhaal has contributed a wealth of superb acting work over the years. Following his breakout role as the titular Donnie, he went on to star in some of the early 2000s’ most popular films, including The Day After Tomorrow, Brokeback Mountain, Jarhead, and Zodiac. Through the years, Gyllenhaal’s star has only grown brighter. His work in films hasn’t slowed down since, with the popular actor continuing to appear in massive blockbusters like Spider-Man: Far From Home and the upcoming thriller Ambulance.

With a career spanning more than 20 years, it’s no surprise that Gyllenhaal has built up a massive and passionate fanbase. His stellar acting has won him numerous awards and even more nominations, along with a prominent platform from which he can advocate for the various political candidates and measures that he supports.

With such an illustrious and longstanding career under his belt, it may surprise some fans to learn of Gyllenhaal’s relatively young age as well as the actual amount of wealth he’s built up over the years. We have answers to all of your Gyllenhaal ponderings here, with details about his age, height, net worth, and relationship status.

What is Jake Gyllenhaal’s net worth?

Even before he began appearing on screen as Donnie Darko or Homer Hickam in October Sky, Gyllenhaal had a promising future laid out for him. He came from a prominent family, thanks to his parents’ work directing and producing films and his older sister Maggie Gyllenhaal’s work as an actress.

Even before they became staples of the cinematic world, the Gyllenhaal name packed a punch. That’s because Gyllenhaal’s father, Stephen Gyllenhaal, is a descendent of the Swedish noble Gyllenhaal family. This familial ancestry hasn’t affected the Gyllenhaals much, but it remains a fascinating detail about one of Hollywood’s best-known families.

Even in his youth, Gyllenhaal was a hard worker. His parents insisted that he work summer jobs while he was growing up, which likely contributed to his affable and approachable nature. Since becoming one of Hollywood’s best-known leading men, he’s gone up a pay grade or two from his early days as a lifeguard and busboy in Los Angeles. This has allowed him to build up a pretty sizeable amount of wealth, thanks in large part to his high-paying movie gigs.

In 2021, Gyllenhaal’s net worth is estimated to land around $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He also owns several exorbitant properties, including a condo in Tribeca worth several million dollars and a ranch-style home in Hollywood Hills, which he sold a few years back for a profit of more than $1 million.

How old is Jake Gyllenhaal?

Gyllenhaal has barely changed since his early 2000s appearance in the award-winning Brokeback Mountain. The ageless actor has looked to be anywhere between his mid-’20s and ’30s for several decades now, but is actually just a touch older.

Gyllenhaal was born in Dec. of 1980, and is set to celebrate his 41st birthday in just a few months. At only 40, he already has an on-screen career spanning decades and numerous awards under his belt. The next several decades are sure to add even more accolades to his collection.

How tall is Jake Gyllenhaal?

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Jake Gyllenhaal 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Gyllenhaal has appeared in dozens of films over the years, but many fans remain uncertain of his height. Things like age, height, and even weight can be manipulated in the movie-making process to fit the film’s narrative, which means that stars like Gyllenhaal often appear far taller, shorter, or more robust in films than they do in real life.

Fans who suspected Gyllenhaal is relatively tall compared to many of his Hollywood counterparts will be delighted to learn that they were right. The 40-year-old actor stands at right around 6 feet, just a few inches above his older sister, Maggie.

What is Jake Gyllenhaal’s relationship status?

Gyllenhaal has dated several well-known actresses and Hollywood heartthrobs over the years, but his relationships rarely stick. In his early days as a star, he spent several years dating fellow youth darling Kirsten Dunst before taking a few years off from dating. In the latter half of the 2000s, he dated his Rendition co-star Reese Witherspoon before breaking things off and briefly dating Taylor Swift between 2010 and 2011. After a brief stint with model Alyssa Miller in 2013, he took another break that spanned a few years.

As for his modern-day romantic life, Gyllenhaal has been in a relationship with French model Jeanne Cadieu since 2018, and things appear to be going well for the famous couple.