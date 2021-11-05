Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Matthew Broderick

For members of the younger generation, Matthew Broderick may not be a name that they hear every day. This is understandable, given how quiet, small, and unassuming Broderick is. He’s the guy whose demeanor always makes him seem small in stature compared to other actors on screen, even though the man himself stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Believe it or not, there was a time when Broderick was a well-known name in Hollywood, especially during his peak acting days in the ’80s and ’90s. Even in the mid-2000’s, Broderick’s career was going strong with both family films and blockbusters. In recent years, however, Broderick has largely been out of the limelight. Here’s everything you need to know about the accomplished actor.

Who is Matthew Broderick?

Matthew John Broderick was born on March 21, 1962 in Manhattan, New York to parents who were actually involved in the entertainment industry themselves. His mother was a playwright and his father was an actor who also served in World War II. Just like most thespians developing their craft at a young age, Broderick is one of many who received actor training before high school. He even had ties to the famous HB Studio. In fact, his first major role came from HB Studio when he was cast in a production of On Valentine’s Day opposite his father.

Broderick continued acting in regional stage productions until New York Times theater critic Mel Gussow’s good reviews of his performances brought him to the attention of Broadway. Broderick then continued to impress on Broadway with his role as Eugene Morris in Neil Simon’s Eugene trilogy, which included the plays Brighton Beach Memoirs, Biloxi Blues, and Broadway Bound. For his work in Brighton Beach Memoirs, Broderick went on to win his first Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a play.

Matthew Broderick’s early film career

Now a rising star on Broadway, Broderick also began to draw the attention of Hollywood. His first foray into film started when he landed the role of Michael McPhee in the 1983 film Max Dugan Returns. Two years later, he headlined his first big hit project, War Games, in which he played the main role of Seattle teen hacker David Lightman.

It was in 1986 that Broderick finally reached big-time star power when he won the role of teen slacker Ferris Bueller in the film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off at the age of 23. The film centered around Broderick’s role as the titular high school student who decides to play hooky with his girlfriend and best friend, leading them to engage in all sorts of antics to live the day to the fullest and avoid getting caught. The film was an instant classic with teenage audiences and to this day is regarded as a staple of American culture. Bueller is widely known to be one of Broderick’s best roles.

The success of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off opened more doors for Broderick, and in 1989 he managed to land the role of American Civil War officer Robert Gould Shaw in the film Glory alongside Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington. Broderick received favorable reviews for his performance and was soon viewed as a polished actor that was bankable enough to be cast in larger projects.

In 1994, he lent his voice to adult Simba in Disney’s The Lion King, one of the House of Mouse’s most successful animated features. Broderick’s portrayal of Simba was so well-received that he even returned to reprise the role in The Lion King 2: Simba’s Pride (1998) and The Lion King 1 ½ (2004).

In 1996, Broderick landed the role of Steven Kovacs in the dark comedy The Cable Guy opposite Jim Carrey. His portrayal gained him much recognition as an actor with a knack for dark comedy and he was soon cast in darker roles more suited to the times. This eventually led him to play Dr. Nico Tatopoulos in the 1998 version of the popular Godzilla franchise.

His brief stint in the world of popular fantasy brands later earned him the lead role of Officer John Brown in the 1999 superhero comedy Inspector Gadget. It was Broderick’s first experience in a superhero lead role but unfortunately his last, as the film did not meet box office expectations, only grossing $134 million on a $90 million budget. The failure did not hamper Broderick’s momentum going into the 2000’s, as the actor returned in 2004 as Walter Kresby in the science fiction dark comedy The Stepford Wives, which unfortunately also bombed at the box office.

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Matthew Broderick 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The later life of Matthew Broderick

Three years later, Broderick returned to the big screen, this time in animated form as Barry B. Benson’s best friend Adam Flayman in the 2007 DreamWorks comedy Bee Movie. The film did modest numbers at the box office but received mixed reviews despite comedian heavyweight Jerry Seinfeld being cast in the lead role of Barry B. Benson.

For the next three years, Broderick occupied his time and career with various yet minor roles on 30 Rock, Cyberchase, and Louie. In 2011, he joined fellow comedic actors Ben Stiller and Eddie Murphy in the heist comedy Tower Heist. Although another moderate success, the film received mixed reviews despite the cast’s favorable performances. After 2011, Broderick began to slow down on his film acting and focused more on television work, once again appearing in minor roles on sitcoms including Modern Family (2012) and The Jim Gaffigan Show (2015).

Broderick never stayed a one-trick pony. Throughout his career, he remained active on Broadway between film projects and even continued to lend his voice talents to animated comedies like the Cartoon Network award-winning series Adventure Time between 2012 to 2016. For all you Rick and Morty fans out there, there’s a good chance that you’ve also heard Broderick’s voice on the show as Jerry’s Talking Cat. His stay on the show was brief, but since there was a whole episode dedicated to this talking cat, there’s always the possibility that we’ll see him on Rick and Morty again in the future

In 2019, Broderick returned to the dark comedy genre as former principal Michael Burr in the Netflix post-apocalyptic dramedy Daybreak. Once again, his bad luck came back to haunt him and the series was unfortunately cancelled shortly after its first season. Thankfully, he has a good woman by his side to help him through the highs and lows of Hollywood.

Who is Matthew Broderick’s wife?

After so many years of setbacks, it’s a wonder that Broderick hasn’t given up on acting. Clearly there’s something, or someone, besides his love for acting that keeps him moving forward. We’re putting our money on that someone being none other than his wife, Sarah Jessica Parker.

If her name sounds familiar, it’s because she arguably even more famous than her husband. Parker played New York columnist and fashionista Carrie Bradshaw on the Emmy award-winning HBO series Sex and The City from 1998 to 2004. The role of Carrie Bradshaw is revered as a staple of American pop culture and is often viewed as one of the greatest female characters in television history. Parker is pretty much an icon. Her role as Bradshaw garnered her so much success at HBO that she currently creates content for the network via her production company, Pretty Matches. Parker has appeared in many popular films over the years, including Hocus Pocus, Failure to Launch, and The Family Stone.

Parker and Broderick have been married for the past 24 years and according to Oprah Daily, they welcomed their first son, James Wilkie, in 2002. In 2009, the couple expanded their family when they welcomed twin daughters Marion and Tabitha via surrogate. With three children and their careers now in the silver age, it’s amazing that the couple has managed to keep their own bond strong for so long. When asked about the secrets to their enduring relationship on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy show in 2020, Broderick had this to say:

“I don’t know the secret at all, but I’m very grateful and I love her, and it’s amazing. I mean, I can’t believe that it’s been that long. It doesn’t feel like it.”

It’s said that having a spouse can help take the load off of a person financially, which could be the reason why Broderick was never afraid to take risks in his career. After being together for so long with solid resumes in their pockets, the couple must have made a reasonable amount of money in the bank, right?

What is Matthew Broderick’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Broderick currently shares a massive net worth of $200 million with his wife. To share such a fortune would infer that Broderick is roughly worth about $100 million, which means that despite the box office bombs and show cancellations, 59-year-old Broderick has managed to keep up with the upper echelon of celebrity millionaires that have twice the star power. For an actor that some don’t consider to be a household name, that’s pretty impressive.

It’s no wonder why we never hear Broderick complain about his career or speak about financial troubles. If you were living the simple life with the same spouse for over two decades and sitting on a $100 million fortune, you probably wouldn’t have much to complain about, either.