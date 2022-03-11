Here’s how that unexpected ‘Turning Red’ ending came about

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Turning Red‘s ending.

Disney’s Turning Red may have just been released, but that doesn’t mean some diehards aren’t already dissecting “that” ending.

If you don’t want to find out what happens at the end of the movie, you’ve been warned. If you do, here we go.

One of the coolest things in Turning Red is that the movie’s ending mirrors an epic superhero movie fight, kaiju-style. The scene was incredibly hard to get right, according to producer Lindsey Collins.

So when did they know that’s how they were going to end the movie? Collins said it was there from the start, according to Murphy’s Multiverse.

A version of it was in there from the get-go. Not [the final] version but we always had this desire to have this kind of normal mother-and-daughter argument set against this massive monster scale. Especially if you’ve been bottling up that kind of argument for that long, it’s what that feels like. When you finally release all that pent-up anger, frustration, and sadness, it’s like a monster.

Turning Red currently has a 95 percent critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 73 percent audience score. Critics are in love with the movie, and it’s top critics rating is even higher, at 98 percent.

The Ringer calls it Pixar’s best movie in years. It really delves into the inner workings of personality, and it’s nuanced in the way it addresses the lives of young women, and the issues they go through, the review said.

Obviously, the skillful ending has a lot to do with the film’s positive reception. Turning Red is now streaming on Disney Plus.