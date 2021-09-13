Here’s How To Watch The Matrix Movies In Chronological Order

The Matrix franchise thrilled moviegoers everywhere this past week after the highly anticipated first teaser trailer for The Matrix Resurrections was released.

As the excitement surrounding the film’s fourth installment builds, many who have yet to embark on, or want to revisit the sci-fi saga, may be wondering how to watch the movies in order.

The original 1999 Matrix film, starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne Moss, and Laurence Fishburne, told a story about a virtual dreamworld orchestrated to keep human beings under control. Reeves’ character Neo, alongside Anne Moss and Fishburne’s Trinity and Morpheus respectively, come together in a quest to free humanity from the grip of malevolent artificial intelligence.

The Matrix‘s initial success led to two direct sequels, Reloaded and Revolutions, released in May and November 2003 respectively. The Animatrix, an animated anthology released between both, showcased various crucial moments in the franchise’s history. Courtesy of Decider, listed below is every Matrix film and animated short (in chronological order) fans can watch prior to The Matrix Resurrections‘ release on December 22. All are available to stream on HBO Max.