Here’s how you can enjoy Dame Shirley Bassey and so much more with ‘The Sound of 007: LIVE from the Royal Albert Hall’

The world is celebrating 60 years of James Bond via a glorious charity concert, which went off without a hitch on Tuesday Oct. 4.

Few casual Bond fans made it to the Royal Albert Hall to celebrate six decades of 007, of course, but the event’s organizers were well-prepared to bring the celebration to the franchise’s many fans. A televised version of the event is set to debut on streaming, allowing decades-worth of Bond viewers to celebrate the music that makes these films what they are. Over the course of 60 years and more than 25 films, audiences have been drawn in by the captivating and iconic music of Bond, with a number of immortal tracks reaching far beyond the opening sequences they initially accompanied.

The event aimed to celebrate the memorable music that has soundtracked one of the film’s most enduring franchises, and fans are ready to do the same. The televised version of the event arrives on streaming on Oct. 5 — here’s where you can enjoy it, and some of the special guests who showed up to pay homage to 60 years of Bond.

Where to watch The Sound of 007

The Sound of 007: LIVE from the Royal Albert Hall is set to arrive on streaming just one day after the in-person event took place. The streaming launch date — Oct. 5 —marks the anniversary of “the world premiere of the first 007 film, Dr. No, held on 5 October 1962,” according to the official site for Royal Albert Hall.

Viewers looking to enjoy the musical event can do so with a subscription to Amazon Prime. The 1 hour 28 minute event is already available to stream, promising a journey through several decades of musical creations.

Who are the special guests?

Tomorrow Never Dies

The Sound of 007 presented a slew of beloved guests, on top of the captivating walk down an auditory memory lane. The event was headlined by Dame Shirley Bassey, who recorded theme songs for three popular Bond films: Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever, and Moonraker. Also in attendance were Lulu, who sang “The Man With the Golden Gun” and Garbage, who sang “The World is Not Enough.”

The event was intended to celebrate the full six decades of Bond music, so it fittingly included artists from every step of the franchise’s journey. Emma Lindars managed to flawlessly capture the surreal beauty of Adele’s “Skyfall,” and Ella Eyre knocked both “Licence to Kill” and “Nobody Does it Better” out of the park, according to Variety. Anne Dyer, professionally known as Skin, delivered her own take on Paul McCartney’s “Live and Let Die,” dazzling audiences with her unique version of the hugely-popular song. Other additions, including Billie Eilish, will also make an appearance in the streamed event, breaking down their processes and detailing the honor of performing a Bond song.

Each of the guests in attendance delivered absolutely breathtaking performances, affecting audiences with their stellar versions of age-old Bond tracks. The entire event was overseen by longtime Bond composer David Arnold, who kept a watchful eye on the proceedings and clearly relished the opportunity to celebrate more than a half century of the world’s favorite spy.