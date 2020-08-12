Here’s How Steve Rogers Would Look If He Became The Punisher Instead

There are few big screen superheroes as wholesome as Chris Evans’ Captain America, with the actor taking a character who seems like the least interesting Avenger on paper and giving him enough warmth and humanity to establish him as the beating heart of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, comic books have always made it clear that the line between heroism and villainy is often a very thin one that can become easily blurred, which is why so many superheroes usually find that their arch-nemeses are mirror versions of themselves. As a decorated soldier and distinguished war veteran, Captain America was the ideal candidate to lead the Avengers, but some new fan art imagines what would have happened if Steve Rogers had turned out like Marvel’s other famous veteran Frank Castle, and you can check it out below.

Despite the massive differences in their personalities, Steve Rogers and Frank Castle are a lot more similar than you’d initially think. Both men fought for their country before returning to a world they didn’t recognize, and decided that they would continue to fight against oppression and injustice, albeit with markedly opposing methods.

In all honesty, this would be a great concept for Marvel to explore in their animated What If…? series that imagines alternate realities and scenarios that change the very fabric of the MCU. Seeing Steve Rogers get dropped into the present day, only to find himself disgusted by what he sees and opting for the Punisher’s signature black T-shirt over his own signature star-spangled costume would be something fans would never expect to see in a million years, but they’d no doubt find themselves unable to take their eyes off it for even a second.