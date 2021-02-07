Here’s How Taylor Swift Could Look As Dazzler In MCU’s X-Men Reboot

For some reason, musicians feel obligated to star in movies at the apex of their popularity, and the results have been exactly as mixed as you’d expect from a series of unproven actors tackling a major role on the silver screen.

Cher won an Academy Award for Best Actress in Moonstruck, Eminem acquitted himself well in 8 Mile and scooped the Oscar for Best Original Song in the process, while Lady Gaga went home with a Golden Globe after appearing in American Horror Story and was nominated for virtually every trophy under the sun for her performance in A Star is Born.

On the other side of the coin, though, you’ve got Rihanna in Battleship, 50 Cent in Get Rich or Die Tryin‘ and Britney Spears in Crossroads, to name but three. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is undoubtedly one of the most popular and famous people on the planet, but not even she managed to escape unscathed from the unmitigated disaster that was Cats.

While it may have put her off a return to acting for a long time, new fan art from Steven Defendini imagines how the 31 year-old could look as Dazzler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s X-Men reboot, which you can check out below.

Alison Blaire has been a mainstay of the comic books for 40 years, but hasn’t yet been a major part of a live-action movie. The character was briefly glimpsed in Dark Phoenix, while there were attempts to get a solo adventure for Dazzler off the ground back in the 1980s with Bo Derek planned to play the lead role. Whether or not Marvel Studios have any interest in using her as part of their X-Men lineup is unknown, but Swift certainly looks the part.