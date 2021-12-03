Here’s the Australian dates for every Marvel movie in 2022

Are you living in Australia and a big Marvel fan? Well good news, because Disney has just revealed when you can expect to see every Marvel movie

Here are the upcoming Marvel Studios films and their current release dates in Australia, subject to change.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Australian release date

The follow-up to the sorcerer supreme’s debut outing from 2016 will arrive in cinemas May 5th 2022 in Australia.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Eijofor, and introducing Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Multiverse of Madness is set to continue the storylines introduced in Loki, WandaVision, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The film marks Sam Raimi’s return to both directing and directing a superhero movie, and Benedict Cumberbatch’s 6th cinematic outing as Doctor Stephen Strange.

Thor Love and Thunder: Australian release date

The fourth standalone Thor movie will hit cinemas July 7, 2022 and will headline the northern hemisphere’s summer releases.

Natalie Portman returns to the franchise, while Chris Hemsworth, and Tessa Thompson headline the film. Also set to appear are the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, and Nebula. The Dark Knight star Christian Bale will be the villain of the piece, starring as Gorr the God Butcher.

Taika Waititi returns to direct and write, following the success of Thor: Ragnarok.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Australian release date

The final Marvel cinematic release of 2022 is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, set for a November 10, 2022 release.

After the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, the film will follow Letitia Wright’s Shuri who is speculated to take up the mantle of Black Panther. Returning for the sequel alongside Wright are Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke.

Ryan Coogler directs, and co-writes with returning scribe Joe Robert Cole.

The Marvels: Australian release date

First cinematic Marvel release of the year 2023 is The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel and follow-up to the Disney Plus Ms. Marvel series. Pencilled for February 16 2023, it will be looking to follow up on the $1.1b box office of the first film.

Brie Larson returns as the title role, and newcomer Iman Vellani who will make just her second acting credit following a debut in her own Disney Plus series. Teyonah Parris joins the cast as Monica Rambeau, while Zawe Ashton is believed to play the primary antagonist.

Nia DaCosta who directed the well-received Candyman reboot helms the sequel, and WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell pens the screenplay.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Australian release date

Marvel’s smallest heroes take the biggest release spot of 2023, as the duo return to screens for a July 27, 2023 release date.

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilley return as the titular heroes, with Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer reunited again as Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne respectively. Jonathan Majors returns to the MCU as Kang the Conqueror following his introduction in 2021’s Loki.

Peyton Reed will become the first man to direct an entire trilogy of MCU films of the one character, while Rick and Morty writer Jeff Loveness gets the nod as writer.

Which of these Marvel films are you most excited for next year?