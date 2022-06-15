The first look at Ryan Gosling in Barbie has arrived, and although it will likely swoon many, he also has a skin hue that would make Annoying Orange don an envious shade of green.

The image was released by Warner Bros. Pictures’ official Twitter account.

Even though many admitted Gosling is considered a highly attractive celebrity, some mocked how seemingly older he is to be playing the role of a wrinkleless and ageless anthropomorphic piece of plastic.

How old is Ken? — Scott McQ 🖤🤎❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 (@Satyr69) June 15, 2022

According to IMDb, Gosling is 41 years old — and while 40 is the new 30 these days — we have to imagine most of the children who played with the dolls may have imagined Barbie and Ken to be slightly younger.

“Yikes! More like Ken’s grandfather, there,” one user wrote.

Yikes! More like Ken’s grandfather, there. — Pavel Elad Zablotny (@zablotny) June 15, 2022

Another Twitter user imagined Barbie would be getting a refund after Gosling’s Ken appeared to originate from clothing brand Shein.

Barbie on her way to get a refund after buying Ken from Shein: pic.twitter.com/R0Kts6S9MO https://t.co/BAPy5ktQhG — ً (@jiminivolous) June 15, 2022

On the other hand, plenty of other fans leveled praise at the picture-perfect casting.

“[N]othing but respect for my barbie & ken,” one Twitter user wrote, sharing not only Gosling’s photo but Margot Robbie as Barbie.

nothing but respect for my barbie & ken pic.twitter.com/zPs0n8GlsB — best of margot (@badpostmargots) June 15, 2022

Another Twitter user imagined Ken might just be a gold-digger preying on the more famous Barbie.

Ken before and after meeting Barbie pic.twitter.com/aPTCMLz0er — FILM DAZE (@filmdaze) June 15, 2022

One commentator proclaimed Gosling is “actually perfect” for the role.

Ryan Gosling as Ken in #Barbie is actually perfect pic.twitter.com/bVzZomh2Hl — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 15, 2022

Another fan was convinced it looked like Ken was from a knock-off brand, “like when you buy him off Wish.”

This what ken look like when you buy him off wish pic.twitter.com/Dnz6gtY4rR https://t.co/RK5XQQa4z0 — Anna 🥥| Harvard electrician 🕵🏾‍♀️🔊 (@strawbrry_Baek) June 15, 2022

The film will also star Saturday Night Live alumn Kate McKinnon, Ugly Betty actor America Ferrera, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu, according to Variety.

Barbie comes to theaters on July 21, 2023.