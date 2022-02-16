Here’s the full rundown of who’s in ‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’

The trailer for the new Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie has revealed a large ensemble of actors and actresses on board with this revamped imagining of the beloved characters, but who exactly is on board?

It is common knowledge that the titular characters Chip and Dale will be voiced by comic actors John Mulaney and Andy Samberg respectively. Both alumni of the comedy skit show SNL, Samberg and Mulaney have the comic chops to bring these two characters into the 21st century. With the success of Brooklyn 99, Samberg’s goofy yet lovable style of comedy fits right into the bouncy and rash character of Dale. Mulaney’s more dry and upfront comedy, showcased through his various Netflix stand-up specials, fits the mature and rational approach of Chip, just trying to get on in a world where the Rescue Rangers find themselves less relevant.

Disney Plus / YouTube

Who else is in Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers?

Also included are comedic actors Chris Parnell (another SNL alumni), Will Arnett, Keegan Michael-Key and Seth Rogen. Parnell is playing a corporate executive, trying to make money off of a reboot, while Rogen plays an awkward motion capture viking, reminiscent of mid-2000s gaming CGI, weird eye gaze and all.

This crazy love letter to animation is also pulling in some big hitters with actors J.K Simmons and Eric Bana, though we are yet unsure as to what role either actor will have in the film. Simmons is no stranger to the world of animation, having voiced characters in some of the biggest animated shows and films in the last decade. His voice has been lent to movies such as Klaus, Zootopia and Megamind as well as TV shows Legend of Korra, Invincible and his recurring role of J. Jonah Jameson from the Marvel universe.

Talking of voice acting, the film will include legendary voice actor Tress MacNeille who has over 200 credits over a 40-year career voicing characters in almost every classic animated film or series you can think of, including the original voice for both Chip and Gadget in the Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers TV series. It’s fair to say, then, that she deserves a spot in this “sequel” to the show. Also returning is Corey Burton reprising the role of Zipper, a housefly and member of the Rescue Rangers.

Other actors billed but roles yet unknown are Kiki Layne, Flula Borg, Dennis Haysbert, Tim Robinson and a cameo from Paula Abdul as a de-aged version of herself.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers will releases in cinemas May 20, 2022