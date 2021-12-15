Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now out in many territories, though sadly, it’ll be at least a day until domestic audiences can revel in its multiversal shenanigans. That’s going to be a long 24 hours for MCU fans, particularly as European and Australian audiences don’t appear to be shy about spilling the beans on Twitter.

My advice would be to log off and avoid social media, as the film is one hell of a ride and discovering its plot is consistently fun. But, if you don’t care and just want the juicy plot details, I’ve got ’em. Below the gallery, I’ll be explaining Peter Parker’s fate as the credits roll and what it might be mean for Spidey’s future.

Welcome to spoiler country. Population: you.

The finale of the movie sees the entire multiverse beginning to fall apart as a result of Strange’s spell, with many other entities breaching the walls. Holland’s Parker realizes this is happening because these people know who he is, meaning the painful solution is a spell to make absolutely everyone forget him.

That means everyone, including MJ and Ned. In a tear-jerking scene, we see him visiting his friends, who now have no idea who he is. Peter is about to explain everything but realizes the pair have a chance at a happy future without him and, after a quiet moment with a slightly confused MJ, leaves for good. After all, No Way Home teaches him that friends and family of Spider-Man don’t have a long life expectancy no matter which universe we’re in.

But this isn’t the end of the Spider-Man story. In Holland’s final scene, he moves into a run-down Manhattan single-room apartment and begins to unpack his stuff. He tunes in to a police scanner, and we see he’s been assembling a new Spidey suit that’s a dead ringer for classic 616 Spidey. Finally, we leave him swinging through the snowy streets of New York City. He’s now all alone in the world, though at least the burden of having to constantly worry about his loved ones is lifted.

The door is very much left open for the further adventures of MCU Spider-Man, with this status quo leaving what’s essentially a blank page for future writers and directors to work with. Whether that’ll happen anytime soon is unknown, though you can sense that it’ll be quite a while before we see Holland back in the Spidey suit.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on Friday.