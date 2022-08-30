Here’s the ‘Terrifier 2’ release date, trailer, runtime, and more

The massive horror genre has always adhered to an abundance of gore-fest presentations and violent antics that leave our jaws dropped. However, horror cult-classic Terrifier certainly takes the cake. As if the terrifying (no pun intended) appearance of the film’s central villain, Art the Clown, wasn’t intimidating enough, then its over-the-top brutality and blood-curdling moments help it stand out.

Written and directed by Damien Leone, Terrifier aims to explore the backstory and early slaughtering from serial killer Art the Clown — a murderous and sadistic being who utilizes fear, manipulation, and barbarity to capture his victims and mutilate them. Despite themes of misogyny — seeing as Art mainly kills women — and unsettling assault, the film managed to obtain a cult following and established itself as a bonafide classic modern slasher.

As a result, the green light has generously been awarded to Leone, who will be directing a sequel in Terrifier 2, which will focus on Art the Clown’s resurrection and status as an urban legend in Miles County, where he will set his sights on teenager Sienna Shaw and her brother Jonathan on Halloween night.

Is there a trailer for Terrifier 2?

The official mind-numbing trailer for Terrifier 2 was released just last week, which you can check out above, and the re-emergence of Art makes him more frightening than ever before. In the trailer, Art is referred to citizens in Miles County as an urban legend, seeing as Art was believed to have committed suicide at the end of the first Terrifier. The trailer focuses on teenage girl Sienna and her younger brother Jonathan, who happens to be obsessed with the legend of Art and his vicious crimes.

When will Terrifier 2 be released?

Image via Epic Pictures Group

Luckily for horror fans, the wait for Terrifier 2 will cease to be much longer. The upcoming horror sequel is scheduled to be released in theaters on Oct. 6, just in time for this year’s much-anticipated spooky season. Some time after its theatrical release, Terrifier 2 will be available to stream on Screambox.

How long will Terrifier 2 be?

Image via Epic Pictures Group

Unlike Terrifier, the follow-up horror film will feature an expanded budget and a heavier inclusion of practical effects. With that being said, there’s much more story to unfold in the upcoming sequel — which means a longer duration of film is needed to convey the overall plot. According to IMDb, the current runtime for Terrifier 2 is a jaw-dropping 2 hours and 20 minutes — which is undoubtedly longer than most movies in the horror genre. Then again, with a possible deep-dive into Art’s origin story, a stretched runtime seems logical for the sequel, and we fully expect this film to be just as terrifying as the first.