Here’s What Is Coming On Disney Plus Day

In August, Disney announced that it would be celebrating the two-year anniversary of Disney Plus on November 12th with Disney Plus Day. Today, fans actually got some information about what will be coming to the streaming service that day.

The official Disney Plus Twitter account announced some of the content that will arrive on Disney Plus on November 12th, including the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. Special looks at Star Wars and the MCU were also announced as part of the Disney Plus Day lineup.

Here is everything Disney has announced for Disney Plus Day:

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Jungle Cruise

Home Sweet Home Alone

Olaf Presents

Ciao Alberto

A New Short from The Simpsons

Season Two of The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Star Wars Special Look

Marvel Special Look

Image via Disney

Just Beyond Images Tease Disney Plus Horror Anthology Series 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Disney is promising more than the already-announced content, but even if that isn’t the case, there is still a great deal of content on the platform. From the MCU movies, What If…?, Loki, and all of the other Disney properties, it may be worth checking out Disney Plus when November 12th rolls around.