Here’s What’s New On Netflix This Halloween
Halloween is almost upon us and along with the holiday, Netflix is poised to introduce a range of spooky titles to its service. There should be something for everyone this Halloween with a range of different series and movies available to stream.
Much of the new content coming to Netflix will be available around the globe, while the US will be getting their own exclusive additions and the same with the UK. Here is everything Netflix has shared so far regarding this year’s Halloween lineup and there is plenty to get excited for.
Netflix content available around the globe
- Nightbooks (2021) – September 15
- Squid Game – September 17
- Intrusion (2021) – September 22
- Monsters Inside: The 25 Faces of Billy Milligan – September 22
- Midnight Mass (Limited Series) – September 24
- No One Gets Out Alive (2021) – September 29
- The Chestnut Man – September 29
- Scaredy Cats (Season 1) – October 1
- Escape The Undertaker – October 5
- There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021) – October 6
- A Tale of Dark & Grimm – October 8
- The Movies That Made Us (Season 3) – October 12
- Fever Dream – October 13
- Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween – October 15
- Night Teeth (2021) – October 20
- Locke & Key (Season 2) – October 22
US exclusive Halloween titles
- Smaller and Smaller Circles (2017) – October 1
- The Cave (2005) – October 1
- Till Death (2021) – October 1
UK exclusive Halloween titles
- Borley Rectory (2017) – September 30
- Anatomy (2000) – October 1
- Creeped Out (Season 2) – October 1
- Dawn of the Dead (2004) – October 1
- Halloween (1978) – October 1
- Halloween II (1981) – October 1
- Halloween III (1982) – October 1
- Halloween IV (1988) – October 1
- Halloween V (1989) – October 1
- Tha Haunting (1999) – October 1
- The Haunting in Connecticut (2009) – October 1
- Bad Hair (2020) October 5
- The Lighthouse (2019) – October 8
- The Rite (2011) – October 8