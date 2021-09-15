Here’s What’s New On Netflix This Halloween

Halloween is almost upon us and along with the holiday, Netflix is poised to introduce a range of spooky titles to its service. There should be something for everyone this Halloween with a range of different series and movies available to stream.

Much of the new content coming to Netflix will be available around the globe, while the US will be getting their own exclusive additions and the same with the UK. Here is everything Netflix has shared so far regarding this year’s Halloween lineup and there is plenty to get excited for.

Netflix content available around the globe

Nightbooks (2021) – September 15

Squid Game – September 17

Intrusion (2021) – September 22

Monsters Inside: The 25 Faces of Billy Milligan – September 22

Midnight Mass (Limited Series) – September 24

No One Gets Out Alive (2021) – September 29

The Chestnut Man – September 29

Scaredy Cats (Season 1) – October 1

Escape The Undertaker – October 5

There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021) – October 6

A Tale of Dark & Grimm – October 8

The Movies That Made Us (Season 3) – October 12

Fever Dream – October 13

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween – October 15

Night Teeth (2021) – October 20

Locke & Key (Season 2) – October 22

US exclusive Halloween titles

Smaller and Smaller Circles (2017) – October 1

The Cave (2005) – October 1

Till Death (2021) – October 1

UK exclusive Halloween titles