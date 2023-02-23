Here’s where else you’ve seen Jonathan Majors from ‘Quantumania’

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors is one of the biggest rising stars in Hollywood and he’s already established quite the resumé in his burgeoning career.

Majors first made his introduction into the MCU in the Disney Plus series Loki, playing the Kang variant, He Who Remains. In the season one finale, “For All Times. Always.,” He Who Remains waits for Loki and Sylvie in the Citadel at the End of Time and maintains the Sacred Timeline using the TVA as his agents of temporal manipulation. He warns the two of them that by killing him, more Kangs will rise throughout the multiverse and a multiverse war will come.

Sylvie ignores his message and kills him for manipulating her life, setting up the events in the MCU that will eventually lead to Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Majors returned as a version of Kang trapped in the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania, and this won’t be the last time we see a version of this character.

Here’s a list of other TV shows and movies that you might have seen Jonathan Majors in.

Lovecraft Country

Majors starred as Atticus “Tic” Freeman in HBO’s supernatural drama Lovecraft Country, based on the novel by Matt Ruff. The story is set in the 1950s where unassuming heroes face monsters of Lovecraftian design and racists who are committed to torturing their lives. Tic is a veteran of the Korean War with a deep love for science fiction — despite its lack of representation. He travels through Jim Crow America with his team in search of his missing father with whom he has a complicated relationship.

A dark, age-old conspiracy is uncovered, the purpose of which is meant to harm his community and steal their power, and it’s up to the heroes to find a way to stop it. For many, this was their first introduction to Jonathan Majors and he left an indelible mark on a show that was unceremoniously canceled after receiving 14 Emmy nominations.

Devotion

Devotion is a movie based on the novel Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice by Adam Makos, which is based on the true events of the life of Jesse Brown. Majors stars as Brown, an exemplary Navy fighter pilot who has to overcome prejudice, and his friend and fellow Navy pilot Tom Hudner, played by Top Gun: Maverick’s Glenn Powell.

Jesse is a family man who works exceptionally hard as a pilot and has a heart of gold. He always tries to do the right thing and he cares for the people on his team. Jesse and Tom learn from one another and have each other’s backs, but it’s a hard road ahead with a war to worry about and enemies who should be his allies.

The Harder They Fall

The Harder They Fall is an American Western revenge story by director Jeymes Samuel. A young boy named Nat Love watches the murder of his parents by Rufus Buck, a ruthless cowboy played by Idris Elba. Rufus adds insult to injury by cutting a cross into the boy’s forehead. The older Nat is played by Majors who is on a mission to kill Rufus, but he has to find him first and there are many gunslingers standing in his way.

The movie has an ensemble cast and yet Majors still manages to shine as the leading man. His anger is justifiable, and you root for him the whole way, although the truth of the situation of more convoluted than it originally seemed.

Da 5 Bloods

In Da 5 Bloods directed by Spike Lee, four Black Vietnam War veterans, known as the “Bloods,” return to Vietnam in search of their fallen squad leader and the gold treasure they buried. The problem is that a napalm strike destroys the landmarks that would indicate the location of the fortune, but after a landslide reveals the tail of a crashed plane, hope is renewed and they’re willing to search again. Majors played Jonathan, son of Delroy Lindo’s problematic Paul, who’s markedly different than his father.

He’s never used a gun before, he’s less adventurous, and worries that his father won’t make it out of this alive. Majors doesn’t have the biggest role in the story, but it’s a very necessary one. Paul’s character is a hard one to grapple with and it’s through Jonathan that we can see some redeeming qualities.

The Last Black Man in San Fransisco

Jimmy Fails plays himself in the semi-biographical The Last Black Man in San Fransisco, with Majors playing his best friend Montgomery “Mont” Allen. The two of them attempt to reclaim a house built by Jimmie’s grandfather and it takes them on an adventure to their past. They throw parties in it and it becomes a place of self-expression and freedom, but they learn there’s more to the story and their friendship goes through the wringer.

The film is a love letter to San Fransisco with some purely inspired visuals, and at its core, the friendship story is what keeps the emotional engine of this story running. Majors’ role complements the message beautifully with his understatedness and his empathy. It’s a one-of-a-kind film made by some stunning artists that deserve all the recognition in the world.