Here’s where to spot Sam Raimi’s Oldsmobile in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now in theaters and delivers on one big promise. Marvel Studios hired Sam Raimi because of his horror credentials and boy did he deliver. The Evil Dead creator has stacked the movie with incredibly creepy elements, bringing disturbing imagery way beyond anything we’ve previously seen in the MCU.

While the film includes its fair share of MCU Easter eggs, longtime Raimi fans have been keeping an eye out for one very specific vehicle: Sam Raimi’s yellow ’73 Oldsmobile Delta 88. This car — nicknamed ‘The Classic’ — has appeared in every Raimi movie to date. It was Ash Williams’ ride in The Evil Dead movies, Uncle Ben’s car in Spider-Man, and even made its way to the Western film, The Quick and the Dead, after being converted into a wagon.

So, it’s not exactly a surprise that it also pops up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. If you want to know where to spot this very weird piece of movie history in the latest Marvel film, here it is.

Minor spoilers follow.

The Oldsmobile as seen in ‘Evil Dead 2’

It appears during the sequence where Strange and Christine enter the very spooky collided universe. This is a ruined New York, apparently frozen mid-destruction, with architecture crumbling into dust and objects floating in mid-air. And guess what survived the apocalypse? Yup, the iconic Oldsmobile, which can be seen floating in mid-air in the background.

The movie is crammed full of references to Raimi’s Evil Dead trilogy, with horror fans going so far as to dub it an official Evil Dead 4. But hey, if you hire Sam Raimi, you are bound to get acquainted with mini-references to the director’s most beloved creation to date.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out in theaters now.